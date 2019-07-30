It has been a month of curtain calls for Curt Smith of the Lincoln Saltdogs.
The veteran "Flying Dutchman" added his seventh double of July Tuesday to add to an already impressive month.
Smith entered Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Sioux City with a batting average of .383.
“With Curt, he's a veteran hitter that has been around the league,” Saltdog hitting coach Tom Carcione said. “He knows what pitchers are trying to do to him. I even told him in the dugout (Tuesday), 'If you just swing at strikes, you could probably hit .500 in this league.'
“Sometimes he tries doing too much and expanding the strike zone trying to do too much in certain situations. If he stays, disciplined you see what he does.”
Only Ian Gac in July 2014 has recorded a higher average in a single month (.388) in Saltdog franchise history. Smith went 2-for-4 Tuesday, raising his season average to .344.
The Lincoln veteran was clutch again in the loss, getting his second hit get the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“You're talking .388 and it's hard enough to hit. 300,” Carcione said. “(Curt) is just a good hitter that shows year-in-and-year-out what he can do when he is swinging the bat well.”
Sioux City exploded for four runs on three walks Jake Hohensee issued in the top of the first inning. The Saltdogs came back with a run in the bottom of the first, then scored two in the sixth, including Smith's 17th run of the month.
In 23 games in July, the Dutch native Smith has seven home runs, 21 extra-base hits and 25 RBIs.
None came bigger in the month when Smith hit a grand slam Tuesday, Lincoln's first of the season, in the top of the seventh inning in the Saltdogs' 6-5 victory that helped Lincoln sweep the series over Sioux Falls on the road.
In the recent sweep at Sioux Falls, Smith went 8-for-13 with three doubles, three home runs (including Monday's grand slam) and 12 RBIs.
“I felt good at the plate and felt like I had a good approach,” Smith said about his recent performance. “I had an idea of what pitchers were trying to do to me there and I did damage.”
It hasn't been just Smith carrying the team. The Saltdogs broke out of a shell after an 11-game slump and have recorded 53 hits in their last four games. Lincoln outhit Sioux City 10-6 in the loss, but were unable to match Sioux City's first-inning scoring over the final eight innings.
“That stretch we had were we lost 11 in a row is always tough,” Smith said. “We showed up in Sioux Falls and everybody hit. Not only I. Everybody did their job, and it carried over today.
“We hit the ball well, but things didn't go our way. I'm happy to see the bats alive.”
Hohensee was strong on the mound in a rare starting appearance, striking out two and allowing all six Explorers' hits over six innings of work. He finished with just four walks after giving up three in the opening frame.
Sioux City has now won 11 consecutive games and the Saltdogs watched a brief three-game winning streak come to an end.
The two teams meet again Wednesday at 7 p.m.