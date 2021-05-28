Sioux Falls pitcher sets tone after early delay against Saltdogs

A near 20-minute delay in the second inning turned the tide Friday for the Sioux Falls Canaries in a 9-3 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park.

After home-plate umpire Marty Bauer exited the game after taking a fastball from Canaries pitcher Tyler Garkow on the inside of the shoulder, Garkow struck out the side, including picking up a two-ball, two-strike count against Lincoln's David Vidal as action resumed.

“You can look at that and say it's an excuse,” Saltdog manager Brett Jodie said. “But that would just be an excuse. I don't think that had anything to do with that. Their guy (Garkow) came out and struck out the side after that.”

The Canaries took a 2-0 lead on Lincoln starting pitcher Walter Borkovich in the top half of the inning off a two-run blast from Sioux Falls nine-hole hitter Jordan Ebert, and tacked on three more runs in the third inning with a home run off the bat of Mike Hart.

Borkovich lasted five innings, allowing five runs on four hits. He struck out five.

“You've got to put up zeros early, and I thought we gave up too many hits early,” Jodie said. “Which seems to be a theme. We've just got to keep ourselves in there a little bit longer.