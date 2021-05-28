Sioux Falls pitcher sets tone after early delay against Saltdogs

A near 20-minute delay in the second inning turned the tide Friday for the Sioux Falls Canaries in a 9-3 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park.
After home-plate umpire Marty Bauer exited the game after taking a fastball from Canaries pitcher Tyler Garkow on the inside of the shoulder, Garkow struck out the side, including picking up a two-ball, two-strike count against Lincoln's David Vidal as action resumed.
“You can look at that and say it's an excuse,” Saltdog manager Brett Jodie said. “But that would just be an excuse. I don't think that had anything to do with that. Their guy (Garkow) came out and struck out the side after that.”
The Canaries took a 2-0 lead on Lincoln starting pitcher Walter Borkovich in the top half of the inning off a two-run blast from Sioux Falls nine-hole hitter Jordan Ebert, and tacked on three more runs in the third inning with a home run off the bat of Mike Hart.
Borkovich lasted five innings, allowing five runs on four hits. He struck out five.
“You've got to put up zeros early, and I thought we gave up too many hits early,” Jodie said. “Which seems to be a theme. We've just got to keep ourselves in there a little bit longer.
“Our offense is going to put up some runs. I think we've seemed to prove that. Home runs are going to happen, and we just need to minimize the multi-run home runs when we are ahead in the count. Walter did actually pitch well, I thought, and showed some signs (of improvement). (Borkovich) didn't make many mistakes, but they were taking advantage of that and that seems to be happening a lot. We just have to minimize that, especially when we are ahead in the count.”
After Sioux Falls added four runs in the top of the sixth inning on four hits against Saltdog reliever Keenan Bartlett, the Saltdogs offense started to click.
Lincoln's top four hitters in the batting order, Justin Byrd, Ryan Long, Josh Altmann and Curt Smith, are batting over .300 to begin the year.
Long scored on Edgar Corcino's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, then Long added a two-run blast in the eighth to give Lincoln a jolt heading into Saturday's contest with the Canaries.
'Once I started going I was addicted': For Saltdogs fans, the return of baseball in Lincoln rekindles 20 years of memories
“I'm really comfortable in that two-hole spot. I have a lot of confidence there,” Long said. “It's nice when you've got a guy like Byrd in front of you seeing a lot of pitches. He does a good job seeing a lot of pitches.
“I'm just trying to stay within myself and pass it on to the next guy. With guys like Altmann and Curt behind you, man, they definitely don't want to throw to those guys.”
Lincoln and Sioux Falls meet again Saturday at 7 p.m.