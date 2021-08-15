Saltdogs spoil Sheaks' birthday, defeat RailCats 2-0 to win the series

"Kinman kind of matched him pitch-for-pitch probably after the first inning or so. It was really a good pitcher's duel there for a while.”

Kinman allowed just three hits, a single hit in each of the first three innings, and threw four hitless innings to finish his outing.

“Kinman, every time he goes out there it shows,” Byrd said. “He's a veteran guy and has a veteran presence. He has a lot of confidence in us as hitters, knowing we are going to go out and do our job and get him a run at some point. He just stuck with it and we got him a win.”

The Saltdogs' bullpen came through in clutch moments. Carter Hope allowed two hits in the top of the eighth inning with Lincoln leading 2-0, before James Pugliese picked up his 23rd save of the season for the Saltdogs.

Pugliese is now fourth all-time in Saltdogs franchise single-season saves.