Saltdogs' slide hits low point in 25-3 loss to Cleburne

The Lincoln Saltdogs' midseason slide reached its lowest point Sunday in a 25-3 loss to Cleburne, capping a disappointing week in Texas.

Cleburne, which entered Sunday's game with the third-worst record in the American Association (22-33), left little doubt in polishing off a sweep of the Saltdogs, who fell to 1-6 in their past seven games and 3-8 since July 3.

Lincoln (26-29) sits in fourth place in the West Division.

Cleburne beat Lincoln three straight times by one run but pounced early Sunday and didn't look back. The Railroaders jumped Saltdogs starter Elijah Johnson for four runs in the first inning and quickly built a 7-1 lead. Johnson did not make it out of the second inning.

The bullpen struggled to get outs, as Josh Norwood and Jesse Stallings allowed nine runs in a combined 4 1/3 innings.

Josh Altmann and Welington Dotel hit RBI singles, but that was the extent of the Saltdogs' damage against Cleburne starter Michael Wong, who threw six strong innings.

Lincoln waved the white flag in the eighth — infielder JR DiSarcina found the pitcher's mound — but Cleburne didn't relent. The Railroaders tagged DiSarcina for seven runs before Lincoln manager Brett Jodie put in another infielder, Alex Steinbach into pitch, and Steinbach mercifully got the third out of the inning to end an 11-run frame.

Ryan Long continued his great season, getting a pair of base hits in the loss.

The Saltdogs will look to regroup with a four-game home series against Sioux City, which kicks off at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Haymarket Park.