Saltdogs' rut continues as Winnipeg leaves Lincoln with the series sweep

The Lincoln Saltdogs' rut continued to get deeper Sunday.

Winnipeg took a 6-1 victory in a series finale to sweep Lincoln in a three-game series at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs have managed just two runs over their last four games, both coming against the Goldeyes, including a run in Saturday's second game of a doubleheader.

“You try and handle it individually and team-wise,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said of the Saltdogs' recent struggles. “If there are things that pertain to everybody and stuff. (Saturday) was different than today. Same result, but a different way to get there. Everyone has to make those necessary adjustments to help get out of it. … What good teams do in those situations is step up and use the next-man-up mentality.

Lincoln (20-18) came into Sunday outside the top three spots in the American Association's West Division standings for the first time this season and has now lost four consecutive games.

"As far as the pulse of me and I feel like I have a good pulse of the team. The beginning of the year I felt like it was a surprise if we were going to lose," Jodie said. “Then covid kind of came through a little bit and we were able to weather that storm. Then injuries came on in a crazy amount and that hurt us a little bit. You start getting that (health) back and then you go to Winnipeg twice. I'm not trying to make excuses, I'm just being real of what's been going on.

"And the whole time I'm like 'Man, if we can find a way to outlast all this stuff and still kind of be clicking on a lot of cylinders that will be pretty impressive.' There have been so many interruptions. Again, it's not an excuse. We need to be better than this obviously in all facets of the game. … We've got to be better collectively and make adjustments."

When everything went wrong for Lincoln, everything went right for Winnipeg.

Max Murphy hit a first-inning two-run blast after Ian Sagdal laced a two-out double to right field to put the Goldeyes up 2-0 early.

Lincoln looked to answer with Randy Norris reaching on a lead-off single, but Hunter Clanin hit the first of his two double plays and first of the Saltdogs' three as Winnipeg escaped the inning.

Winnipeg then broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning to answer Lincoln's lone run in the third.

The Goldeyes reached base on a hit by pitch, four walks, including three with two outs, and two run-producing singles to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

The Saltdogs produced five hits and drew seven walks while leaving eight runners on base Sunday.

“There are some good things. It's not all negative,” Jodie said. “(Ryan) Long walked four times today. That's crazy. And he's learning to not try to do too much if they aren't giving him pitches to hit. There's a lot of things going on, but we're going to fight to get out of it.

“That inning today where (Winnipeg) scored four, they probably took three or four that looked like strike three pitches. I'm not saying the umpire missed them or anything. They took them. They were willing to go down looking and it ended up looking great (at-bats). It's not like they had 20 hits today.

Winnipeg finished with eight hits and six walks.

"There's not much difference there, but the difference there is runs scored. They had that one inning where they had a hit-by-pitch, some walks and some big two-out knocks. We aren't getting those right now. That comes with depth in the lineup. We have guys that are getting on, but then we have some guys that aren't at their optimum performance right now to get there. That's where we need to collectively step it up a little bit.”

Lincoln will look to end its struggles Monday, beginning a four-game series against Kane County at Haymarket Park at 7 p.m.

