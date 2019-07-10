Hitting with runners in scoring position has been the Achilles' heel for the Lincoln Saltdogs all season.
On Wednesday, they answered the call with a five-run bottom of the fourth inning that led to a 6-0 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln (24-27) is now 8-1 this year when two different national anthems are played before first pitch.
“It makes all the difference in the world when you can get those hits sometimes,” Lincoln manager Bobby Brown said. “It allows your pitcher to breathe a little bit.”
John Brownell tossed a complete-game shutout, becoming the first Saltdog pitcher since Nick Tepesch on June 30 to complete the feat. It is the third complete game by a Saltdog pitcher this season.
In the five-run fourth, Josh Mazzola drew a walk with the bases loaded to put Lincoln ahead 1-0. Following an RBI single from Tyler Moore, Ivan Marin added to the lead with an two-run base knock and Christian Ibarra added an RBI single of his own for the 5-0 lead.
“Marin got a big hit in that inning, Ibarra got a big hit in that inning — (Daniel) Herrera didn't get a hit, but he stayed out of the double play to give our guys a chance,” Brown said. “I thought that was the key at-bat in the inning.”
Curt Smith added a solo home run in the fifth for the game's final run. The Saltdog designated hitter has now homered in back-to-back games in the series and is 7-of-11 with six RBI in his last three games.
With the 6-0 lead, Brownell continued the stellar Saltdog pitching that carried over from Shairon Martis outing in Tuesday's 9-2 victory.
Brownell recorded five strikeouts and gave up five hits while allowing two walks Wednesday. In the series, Saltdog pitchers have allowed just eight hits and one earned run.
“Two veteran guys,” Brown said. “That's the way we kind of built it with them. Martis and Brownell the last two nights: spectacular.”
With Brownell (4-3) going all nine innings and Martis going 6 2/3 Tuesday, the Saltdog bullpen has received a major rest. The Saltdogs also had an off day Monday.
Austin Pettibone threw 1 1/3 innings Tuesday, followed by one inning from Tyler Anderson.
“(Austin) Boyle and Pettibone were leading the league in appearances at one point we were using them so much,” Brown said. “When you can go deep in the game like that, score some runs, you can kind of save those guys.”
Lincoln will look for the sweep Thursday against the Goldeyes at 7 p.m.