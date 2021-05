The Lincoln Saltdogs' scheduled road game against the Kansas City Monarchs on Thursday was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader at a later date.

The Saltdogs, who won the first two games against the Monarchs to open the season, will play the Cleburne Railroaders at 7 p.m. Friday in Cleburne, Texas, the first of a three-game series.