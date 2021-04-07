Saltdogs needed little time in finding new manager, hire Brett Jodie from Atlantic League

It didn't take long for the Lincoln Saltdogs to find their next skipper.

The club announced the hiring of Brett Jodie as manager on Wednesday, a week after James Frisbie was hired away to join the Detroit Tigers' organization.

Jodie comes to Lincoln after spending the past 13 seasons with the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League, including seven as the club's manager. The Patriots made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons under his guidance and won the 2015 Atlantic League championship.

The 44-year-old has never had a losing season and his career record stands at 556-405.

"Brett is the right manager for Lincoln,” President/GM Charlie Meyer said in a statement. "We were very fortunate that he was available to us."

Jodie, who becomes the ninth Saltdogs manager in franchise history, is a South Carolina native. He was selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 1998 MLB Draft, and reached the big leagues in 2001. He made eight MLB appearances with the Yankees and San Diego Padres.

"I’m very excited to go from one wonderful organization to another outstanding organization," Jodie said in a statement. "The Saltdogs have such a great track record and it’s an honor to be the manager. I’m just looking forward to coming in and being part of an organization that’s well-run, well-organized, and successful."

