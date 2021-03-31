Saltdogs manager stepping down after never coaching game in Lincoln to take job with Detroit Tigers

The Lincoln Saltdogs will be searching for a new skipper ahead of opening day on May 18.

The Detroit Tigers on Wednesday announced the hiring of Saltdogs manager James Frisbie as a left-handed batting specialist. He'll be on the bench with A.J. Hinch's Tigers on Opening Day when they host the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

"We’re very proud of Friz, who has worked extremely hard in his more than two decades of coaching professional baseball," Saltdogs president/GM Charlie Meyer said in a news release. "The Saltdogs remain committed to helping both players and coaches reach the next level, and this is an exciting day for everyone involved."

Frisbie was hired by the Saltdogs in November of 2019, becoming the club's eighth manager. But his career record with Lincoln will go down as 0-0 after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 season.

Frisbie, 48, has six years of managerial experience in professional baseball, and his upcoming stint with the Tigers will be his first at the major-league level.

Frisbie was hired to replace Bobby Brown, who managed the Saltdogs for four seasons.

The Saltdogs are scheduled to begin their season on May 18 at Kansas City, and the home opener will be May 25 against Cleburne.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0