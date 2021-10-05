Saltdogs, manager Brett Jodie agree to contract for 2022 season

Brett Jodie led the Lincoln Saltdogs to a winning season and a near-playoff berth in his first season with the franchise.

He'll have a chance to lead the Saltdogs to the playoffs next year. The club and Jodie agreed to a contract for the 2022 season.

Jodie arrived late to Lincoln after the previous manager, James Frisbie, was hired by the Detroit Tigers' organization in April. With only weeks to prepare, Jodie managed Lincoln to a 53-47 record.

"I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity to manage the Saltdogs,” Jodie said in a statement. “I’ve always heard great things about Lincoln and it was something that really grew throughout the year and I loved working with everyone in the organization — players, coaches, front office staff and ownership.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0