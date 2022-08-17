Saltdogs hold on to even series with Explorers

Wednesday: Lincoln 5, Sioux City 4.

What went right: Randy Norris and Rayder Ascanio homered in Lincoln's three-run third inning, Zach Keenan pitched six innings of one-run ball and Justin Byrd drove in an important insurance run in the sixth as the Saltdogs evened the series in Sioux City, Iowa.

With Lincoln trailing 1-0, Norris hit a one-out home run in the third to tie it. Ascanio hit his two-run blast later in the inning to put Lincoln ahead to stay. Norris added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 4-1 and Byrd's two-out RBI single in the sixth ensured the Saltdogs' lead could survive when the Explorers rallied.

Keenan pitched six innings, striking out five, while allowing one run on three hits to improve to 5-3. Matt Cornin got the last four outs for his second save.

Byrd was 3-for-5 with three stolen bases, a run scored and an RBI. Norris and Ascanio each had two hits and two RBIs to go with their homers.

What went wrong: Keenan's only blemish was Danry Vasquez's first-inning home run. Reliever Steffon Moore got into trouble in the eighth, issuing two walks and two wild pitches on his way to giving up three runs in two-thirds of an inning. Catcher Luke Roskam put an end to the threat by throwing out the tying baserunner trying to steal second.

What's next: Lincoln trails Sioux City by two games in the loss column in the race for the final American Association West Division's playoff berth. The third game of the series is at 7 p.m. Thursday.