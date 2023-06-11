Lincoln Saltdogs hitting coach Adam Donachie laced up the cleats for a final time in 2017 under Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie in the Atlantic League for Somerset (New Jersey).

But a plan in Jodie's back pocket came to fruition last Tuesday with Saltdogs catcher Luke Roskam day to day with an injury and Zack Miller on a rest day.

A former second-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2002, Donachie was inserted into Lincoln's lineup in a 10-7, 10-inning victory on the road at the Kansas City Monarchs.

“It was one of those nervous-excitement kinds of things,” Donachie said. “It felt good getting out there and kind of contributing. As a coach you leave it in the hands of the players and stuff like that. It was just a good experience to actually prove it; that maybe I could do it again. Biggest thing was we came out with a 'W,' and that's all we were looking for.”

The Saltdogs (11-15) have produced 219 hits -- batting .247 -- through 26 games this season under the second-year hitting coach.

Lincoln added eight hits in a 2-1, 10-inning victory win Sunday at Haymarket Park, sweeping Sioux Falls.

Yani Perez produced six hits, three doubles and six RBIs in the three-game series, including an RBI single in the 10th inning. Perez recorded both RBIs on Sunday for Lincoln.

Josh Roeder went seven innings, while Carter Hope and Steffon Moore combined for three innings of shutout relief.

“They're just putting together great at-bats,” Donachie said. “I'm here for making sure they stay on their plan and routines and stuff like that. I'm not taking anything; they've done most of everything. I drop some (advice) here and there trying to get them back to where they need to be.”

Donachie went 0-for-3 at the plate Tuesday but provided eight solid innings behind the plate for three Lincoln pitchers. Saltdog's starter John Bezdicek went five innings, while Donachie caught an inning of relief for R.J. Freure and an inning for Carter Hope.

The former Royals prospect spent more than 4,500 innings behind the plate in the minors and caught in 984 games over a 16-year career.

“It was one of those things, I know the age is creeping up, but I always felt good,” Donachie said. “That was one of the things: Could I still do it? I think I've answered that."

Panas, Freure selected to Team Canada

Lincoln outfielder Connor Panas and reliever R.J. Freure were selected to represent Team Canada in the WBSC Americas Pan Am Qualifier in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 16-21. Panas leads Lincoln with a .306 batting average while Freure has been a constant arm in the bullpen with 14 2/3 innings in 11 appearances.