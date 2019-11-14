The Lincoln Saltdogs have found their next manager.
James Frisbie, 47, will become the Saltdogs' eighth manager, the organization announced Thursday.
Frisbie, a Roseburn, Oregon, native, has a long history in independent baseball, spending last season as the pitching coach of the Gateway Grizzlies in the Frontier League.
“We are extremely thrilled to welcome James Frisbie to the Lincoln Saltdogs organization,” the team's general manager and president Charlie Meyer said. “Friz is an old-school baseball guy that has a great track record in developing and recruiting players. Friz's knowledge and experience of the American Association and Independent Professional Baseball will be a great asset to our organization.”
Frisbie replaces Bobby Brown, who managed the Saltdogs the past four seasons. Frisbie has six years of managerial experience, serving as the field manager for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the Atlantic League in 2018 after a season as the team's pitching coach.
Frisbie's résumé also includes pro management stops at Rio Grande Valley, Bradenton, Rockford and Texas.
“I can't thank (chairman) Jim Abel and Charlie Meyer enough for this opportunity to manage a historically successful franchise like the Saltdogs,” Frisbie said. “I've had the opportunity to compete against Lincoln many times and understand the historical significance of being the new manager.”
The Saltdogs finished 2019 with a 40-59 record, the first time Lincoln ended below .500 since 2015.
Frisbee and the Saltdogs begin Lincoln's 20th season May 19 in St. Paul, Minnesota.