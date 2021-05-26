Saltdogs get clutch at-bats to rally past Cleburne

The Saltdogs were held to just two hits in the home-opening 4-1 loss to Cleburne on Tuesday, but it was Barbato who stymied the Railroader bats Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, right-hander gave up just two hits in five innings of work, and his heater ramped up to 96 mph numerous times on his way to six strikeouts.

The Las Vegas native has been stellar for the Saltdogs in two appearances, allowing just one run and seven hits in 10 combined innings with a 0.90 earned-run average.

After Barbato's exit with a 5-0 lead, Cleburne got right back into the game with a Ramon Hernandez three-run home run in the sixth inning off Keenan Bartlett, who was making his first relief appearance. Tyler Anderson got the last out of the sixth and the first two of the seventh before Osvaldo Martinez's two-run homer tied the game 5-5.

After Corcino gave Lincoln the 6-5 lead in the eighth, Gunnar Buhner picked a good time to collect his first professional base hit, a two-RBI single to extend the lead to 8-5.