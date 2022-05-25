Saltdogs' games against Sioux City postponed again because of rain

The rain isn't going away, so the Lincoln Saltdogs will have to wait a little longer to play baseball.

Wednesday's doubleheader against Sioux City was postponed due to weather. Lincoln and Sioux City will instead play two seven-inning games beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Haymarket Park. Game 2 will follow 30 minutes after the first game.

The Saltdogs and Explorers were scheduled to begin their series Tuesday, but rain led to the teams hoping to play two games Wednesday instead.

Now they'll try to play two Thursday. The weather is expected to be more favorable.

Lincoln will begin a three-game home set against Winnipeg on Friday.

