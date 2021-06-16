Saltdogs fight through the heat, add to momentum in 3-2 win over Houston

The Lincoln Saltdogs have started to click, and it may not have come at a better time.

After losing four of six on the road two weeks ago, they have won six of their last eight at Haymarket Park.

“We keep competing, keep battling, keep picking each other up and that's what a good team does,” manager Brett Jodie said. “It’s good to see us fight till the end, and that's what we expect. We still need to clean up some things and get better and better, but I’m happy with what we we’ve been doing at home so far.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Saltdogs battled through the heat to continue their winning ways, defeating Houston 3-2 behind a two-run single by Josh Altmann.

Altmann’s go-ahead hit was a slasher to left field on a 3-0 count with two outs in the fifth inning.

“I have been feeling pretty comfortable and talking with Jodie about it,” Altmann said, “I think he saw the confidence that I had in myself to be able to come through in a situation like that. I got a pitch that I could hit and I’m glad that it all worked out in our favor.”

Altmann finished with two hits. It was his third multi-hit game in his last four.