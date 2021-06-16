Saltdogs fight through the heat, add to momentum in 3-2 win over Houston

The Lincoln Saltdogs have started to click, and it may not have come at a better time.
After losing four of six on the road two weeks ago, they have won six of their last eight at Haymarket Park.
“We keep competing, keep battling, keep picking each other up and that's what a good team does,” manager Brett Jodie said. “It’s good to see us fight till the end, and that's what we expect. We still need to clean up some things and get better and better, but I’m happy with what we we’ve been doing at home so far.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the Saltdogs battled through the heat to continue their winning ways, defeating Houston 3-2 behind a two-run single by Josh Altmann.
Altmann’s go-ahead hit was a slasher to left field on a 3-0 count with two outs in the fifth inning.
“I have been feeling pretty comfortable and talking with Jodie about it,” Altmann said, “I think he saw the confidence that I had in myself to be able to come through in a situation like that. I got a pitch that I could hit and I’m glad that it all worked out in our favor.”
Altmann finished with two hits. It was his third multi-hit game in his last four.
Carson Lance kept the Apollos at bay for most of his start. He pitched five innings, giving up just one run on three hits and four walks.
“He (Lance) just has to get more consistent,” Jodie said. “He has been trying to figure some things out. … You can see the stuff is electric. … The bottom line is don’t let anyone cross home plate, and he didn’t do that.”
The Saltdogs scored first in the first inning. Ryan Long hit a single before Curt Smith doubled to bring him home. It was Smith’s seventh double of the year, and he is now four away from tying the club record.
Houston evened up the game at 1-1 with a pair of doubles in the fifth inning.
After the Altmann single, the Saltdogs took control. Jason Seever gave up one run in over an 1 2/3 innings in his first appearance back from an injury. Carter Hope got four quick outs and James Pugliese picked up his eighth save of the year.
It was a win like their past few — gritty, grind-it-out games at home that have built momentum for more success to a team finally hitting their stride.
“It is the whole team (having success), not just myself,” Altmann said. “Our pitchers are going out and competing. We got guys up and down the lineup going competitive at-bat after competitive at-bat, getting on base. Everybody is doing their job.”
Thursday gives the Saltdogs a chance to earn their first three-game sweep of the season before a trip to Sioux City, Iowa, where they were swept before the current homestand.
“The way we're playing right now, we're starting to click a little bit more, and I think going up and playing against Sioux City is going to really help our chances to bring us back a little closer to first place,” Altmann said.