Saltdogs fall behind Kane County before rallying in the late innings

Tuesday: Lincoln 7, Kane County 3.

What went right: Rayder Ascanio capped at three-hit night with an RBI single to drive in the winning run for the Saltdogs in Geneva, Illinois.

Down 3-0 in the sixth inning, Lincoln tied it with a two-run homer from Hunter Clanin and Ascanio's bunt single. Then in the eighth, after one-out walks to Luke Roskam and Justin Byrd, Ascanio's single drove in Roskam to put the Saltdogs ahead. Lincoln added insurance runs on Jason Rogers two-run single and a sac fly by Josh Altmann.

Roskam went 3-for-4 with three doubles and scored twice.

Jonathan Chesire pitched a scoreless seventh inning to get the win, striking out two. Six Lincoln relievers combined for five shutout innings and six strikeouts.

In the race for the final American Association Western Division playoff berth, the Saltdogs remain one game behind Sioux City, a 6-1 winner at Sioux Falls.

What went wrong: Lincoln pitcher Zach Keenan faced two batters in the fifth inning before leaving the game after giving up three runs on nine hits and a walk.

What's next: The Saltdogs continue their series against the Cougars at 7 p.m. Wednesday.