Drama continues to find this year's group of Lincoln Saltdogs.

Newly acquired Carson Maxwell found out the hard way. His game-ending fly ball would have cleared the fence, but a leaping Dustin Woodcock snagged the ball to finish off Lake Country's 4-2 win in 10 innings against Lincoln on Wednesday at Haymarket Park.

The loss snapped Lincoln's four-game wining streak, and ended a stretch of two walk-off wins in its past three games.

“Definitely a lot of fight and a lot of grit — grinding it out,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “I'd like to see a little more contribution early. It seemed like (Lake Country) was in control early and we had to pitch out of a lot of jams. Our starter (Tanner Brown) went four (innings) today but did a good job to minimize.

“I can't be too picky about winning some games, it's just been in dramatic fashion mostly. … But for the most part (if) we keep grinding out like that we are going to win a good amount of games.”

The DockHounds took a 1-0 lead off Brown with a lead-off home run from Blake Tiberi in the top of the first, before Brown finished with a season-high seven strikeouts over four innings of work. Brown's strikeout total is also a season-high for any Lincoln starter.

Tiberi's blast marked the 28th run Lincoln has given up to opponents in the first inning this season.

Despite allowing just three hits and one earned run, Brown threw 97 pitches between 18 DockHound batters. He allowed just two walks.

“I don't think (Brown) ever really settled in,” Jodie said. “He threw a lot of pitches and did make very good pitches at times, but he put himself in those dangerous situations. I thought he put himself in some tough situations, but he did a good job of minimizing and pitching himself out of some jams. That's why he's out of the game so early because his pitch count did escalate. Can't be mad from his effort and keeping them from scoring. That's the name of the game and I'd say the first was probably his easiest inning and that's where he gave up the one run.”

Behind a late-game injury to Nate Samson and some late-game replacements, Lincoln rallied for a run in the seventh inning and a Will Kengor sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded to knot the score 2-2.

A sacrifice fly from Thomas Jones in the top of the 10th and Demetrius Sims' solo blast gave the DockHounds a 4-2 lead before Maxwell's fifth at-bat came inches short of heroics with two runners on and two outs.

Marshall Awtry also made his debut with Lincoln Wednesday, catching six innings and finishing 1-for-2 at the plate.

“Marshall wasn't perfect, but I thought he did some good things,” Jodie said. “I thought he got more and more comfortable as he went and called a pretty good game. They really didn't threaten on the base paths or anything. … Saw some good things and he's really developing some relationships with the pitchers. I thought it was a mixed bag and more positive than negative.

“And then Maxwell, I thought he hit the ball hard three times. Line drive to third with runners on first and second. Hard ground his first 'AB' to short and then the ball is over the fence right there and the guy made a play.”

Lincoln will look for its second consecutive series victory Thursday in the series finale against the DockHounds at 7 p.m.

Photos: Saltdogs host Lake Country in Haymarket Park matinee