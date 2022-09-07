Saltdogs come up short in playoff opener; find themselves — again — facing elimination

Lincoln Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie described himself as a simple man with a simple plan Wednesday after the Saltdogs fell 5-2 at Haymarket Park to the Kansas City Monarchs in Game 1 of the American Association Western Division best-of-three playoff series.

With the loss, Lincoln is one game away from elimination, but that has not stopped Jodie and the Saltdogs from believing. The Saltdogs won eight of their last 10 games of the regular season to reach the postseason, with six of those wins coming on the road. The Saltdogs, making their 10th playoff appearance and first since 2017, hung around with the defending American Association champions through the first six innings and made it a game in the ninth inning, scoring twice and bringing the tying run to the plate.

“We feel like we can beat anybody, we really do,” Jodie said. “That's not fake or anything, I think it's real and we can beat anybody.

“(Matt) Hall kind of equalized us tonight, but we knew we had our guy on the hill, too, so we knew we had a good chance. It just didn't happen that way. … We lost the first one to Sioux City, too, and we lost some other ones. I'm a simple person, and we know what we have to do now. There is no room for error. Now we just need to go out there and get it done.”

Hall, a postseason titan for the Monarchs, tossed a masterful seven innings, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out eight Lincoln batters. Hall is now 3-0 in the postseason in his career, pitching 19 innings with 19 strikeouts, and helped lead the Monarchs to the American Association championship in 2021.

Greg Minier was solid in a marquee matchup between two of the league's best starting pitchers, allowing three runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Minier struck out five Monarchs.

Hall, 10-2 in the regular season, came into the contest with a league-best 1.10 earned-run average among qualified pitchers over 82 innings in 14 starts. Minier was second with a 2.48 ERA over 19 starts and 109 innings.

“Both pitchers were really cruising for the most part of the game,” Jodie said. “You kind of figured it would be a low-scoring affair. We ran into trouble with a couple walks in the seventh inning and they were able to capitalize on some plays that (Ryan) Long normally would make, but didn't come up with them tonight. Then (Long) comes up with a spectacular play later on.

“One of those games you're hoping it's 1-1 (or) 2-2 going into (the later innings) and both starters are out. Then you kind of have a battle of the bullpens. … That's kind of how it was stacking up to be, but then they had the big number in the top of the seventh. Very proud of how Greg pitched and gave us a chance all year. Like I said, he was cruising for basically six (innings). One little mistake and they capitalized on that.”

Pete Kozma broke the game open with a two-run double that ended Minier's night on the mound. Gio Brusa scored on a passed ball after Lincoln reliever Matt Cronin entered the game. Mallex Smith capped the inning with an RBI single to score Kozma.

Nate Samson had two RBIs for Lincoln with a single in the ninth. Alex Valdez picked up the save for Kansas City, stranding two Saltdog baserunners.

Game 2 of the series moves to Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Friday.