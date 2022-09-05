Saltdogs clinch improbable playoff spot on final day of regular season

The Lincoln Saltdogs got a veteran performance and claimed a playoff spot in the American Association West Division with its season on the line out of rookie John Bezdicek on the mound Monday in a 10-1 victory over Sioux City in Sioux City, Iowa.

It is the first time Lincoln (49-51) will be in the postseason since 2017.

For the second consecutive season, the Saltdogs were on the verge of the playoffs in the final game of the American Association regular season. This time Lincoln turned the tables, defeating Sioux City three times out of a four-game series to keep the Explorers out of the postseason. The Explorers claimed a playoff spot in 2021 by a ½ game that kept Lincoln out of the playoffs.

“It's cool to kind of be able to control your own destiny,” Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said. “It wound up being that way last year too, we just didn't get it done. Last year the problem was we were going in the wrong direction. Guys were beat up, hurt, injured and using up every reserve they had left in the tank.

“This year was different. These guys are energetic, ready to get after it and go. Not that they weren't trying last year, but like I said they were running on fumes.”

Following back-to-back losses at Kane County on Aug. 24 and 25, Lincoln has won eight of its last 10 games. The Saltdogs went 6-1 and outscored the Canaries and Explorers on the road 59-27 that included a three-game series sweep over Sioux Falls, which put them in a spot where they needed three wins against Sioux City to make the playoffs.

“I'll tell you what, there is a lot of length in the lineup,” Jodie said. “And there are some good options too. … I think that is what is contributing to success. There is length in the lineup and you're not just counting on 1-2-3 guys. Any one of those nine guys, plus the ones on the bench we feel extremely good about.”

But when they needed it most, Lincoln trusted the arm of Bezdicek who was pitching on three days of rest.

Bezdicek (2-4), who allowed two hits through five innings, picked up his first victory last Thursday to complete the series sweep over Sioux Falls on the road.

“Just a gutsy performance by him first of all,” Jodie said. “I said to the team as we were celebrating a bit, he chose to come to us to try and help us to get to the playoffs. Man did that ever come to fruition today where he starts on three days rest. He's probably never done that in his life and pitched a huge game for us in a playoff-clinching win.

“I asked after we won (Sunday), I went into the locker room and was like 'Who wants the ball tomorrow?' And I looked around. In all honesty, I think everybody raised their hand and wanted it. That's what I wanted to see, but I looked right at Bez and he definitely had his hand up.”

Lincoln was quick out of the gate with four runs in the top of the first inning. The Saltdogs added a run in the second inning and cushioned the lead to 7-0 through five innings.

“I go through a range of emotions personally,” Jodie said. “Obviously I'd rather be on that side of things where it is 4-nothing, 5-nothing. You'd rather be on that side of things than the opposite, but it puts a weird kind of pressure on you when you are up. Now you are just hoping the other team doesn't become too relaxed and has a nothing-to-lose mentality and just goes in there and starts raking.”

Hunter Clanin put the exclamation point in the Saltdogs' three-run eighth inning with a two-run blast for his 14th of the season and gave Lincoln a 9-0 lead.

The Saltdogs totaled 16 hits, led by three apiece from Rayder Ascanio and Luke Roscam. Skyler Weber and Clanin each had two RBIs for Lincoln.

Lincoln was not the only American Association team with something to play for Monday as the Kansas City Monarchs defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to win the American Association West Division.

By winning the west, Kansas City had the option to play Fargo-Moorhead, Winnipeg, or the Saltdogs for its first-round, best-of-three series opponent. Chicago won the East Division and has the option to face Kane County, Milwaukee or Cleburne.

The playoffs will begin Wednesday at 7 p.m., with the Saltdogs facing Kansas City at Haymarket Park. The other two games will be played Friday and Saturday in Kansas City with times to be announced later.