Saltdogs claw their way back in come-from-behind, four-hour win over Cleburne

It was a gutsy and jerking come-from-behind win, but a win nonetheless for the Saltdogs on Thursday night.
After falling behind 4-1, the Saltdogs rallied and then hanged on to win 11-10 in a four-hour marathon against Cleburne at a chilly Haymarket Park, taking 2-of-3 to win their first home series of the season.
A lot of their momentum came from John Richy, who started slow but put together a pair of scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth innings to help push the Saltdogs through.
“I was really impressed how we just kept adding on even after going down early,” manager Brett Jodie said. “I was very impressed with Richy as well. It was a tough outing for him early, but when he put zeros there at the end, it was very important.”
Cleburne’s Ramon Hernandez hit one over the wall in left-center field in the top of the first inning to get the game going, a two-run shot that scored former Saltdog Chase Simpson as well.
Ryan Long responded with a solo homer of his own in the bottom half of the inning off the right-field videoboard for the Saltdogs, his second of the season. Clerburne starter Maverik Buffo was able to end the inning with two fly outs after the Saltdogs had runners on first and second with one out.
Cleburne tacked on a run in both the second and third innings.
The dam broke loose on the Railroader defense in the bottom of the third, with the Saltdogs plating four runs on three hits. They took advantage of three walks and three wild pitches by Buffo. Edgar Corcino slapped the go-ahead double down the left-field line that drove in two to make the game 5-4.
“It’s a tribute to the hitters, the offense, to go out there and keep fighting, keep battling and not being satisfied,” Jodie said.
The Saltdogs added to the lead in the sixth. A Curt Smith double scored two runs, then Smith eventually scored on a single by Patrick Adams to build up to a four-run lead.
“It was definitely an important part of the game,” Smith said. “You know, we had a bunch of guys come up big, so I think it was a great team effort.”
The Railroaders clawed back into the game with three runs of their own in the top of the seventh. Zach Nehrir reached base via an error that brought in one before Hunter Clanin homered to straight-away center.
Smith matched Clanin after the seventh-inning stretch, blasting one into the shrubbery of center field to restore a three-run Saltdog lead at 11-8. Smith is now just one home run away from tying the all-time club record of 90.
The Railroaders scored once in the eight and the ninth, but James Pugliese was able to complete the save with two strikeouts in the final frame.
The Saltdogs will finish off their first homestand of the season over the next three days with a series against Sioux Falls.
“It’s fun to see a different opponent right now,” Jodie said. “That’s always fun to get some new blood in here and have a weekend here at home.”