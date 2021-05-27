Saltdogs claw their way back in come-from-behind, four-hour win over Cleburne

It was a gutsy and jerking come-from-behind win, but a win nonetheless for the Saltdogs on Thursday night.

After falling behind 4-1, the Saltdogs rallied and then hanged on to win 11-10 in a four-hour marathon against Cleburne at a chilly Haymarket Park, taking 2-of-3 to win their first home series of the season.

A lot of their momentum came from John Richy, who started slow but put together a pair of scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth innings to help push the Saltdogs through.

“I was really impressed how we just kept adding on even after going down early,” manager Brett Jodie said. “I was very impressed with Richy as well. It was a tough outing for him early, but when he put zeros there at the end, it was very important.”

Cleburne’s Ramon Hernandez hit one over the wall in left-center field in the top of the first inning to get the game going, a two-run shot that scored former Saltdog Chase Simpson as well.

Ryan Long responded with a solo homer of his own in the bottom half of the inning off the right-field videoboard for the Saltdogs, his second of the season. Clerburne starter Maverik Buffo was able to end the inning with two fly outs after the Saltdogs had runners on first and second with one out.