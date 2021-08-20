Saltdogs Around The Bases: Weber's hitting streak comes at good time for Lincoln

Skyler Weber is in his best stretch of the season, and it could not have come at a better time for the Lincoln Saltdogs.

The catcher is riding a seven-game hit streak. He has a .315 batting average with two home runs in August.

“Honestly, I have just been getting to the ballpark early and getting my early work,” Weber said. “I have good coaches, good teammates that get here early for me. The key to success is early work.”

In the middle of July, Weber’s batting average slipped below .200 for the first time since the start of the season. It has since improved to .258 along with his highest on-base and slugging percentages of the year.

“I have been keeping it simple,” he said. “Have a plan for every at-bat."

Manager Brett Jodie noticed the talent and ambition that Weber had before the season.

“Before spring training, before I talked to him, he wanted all the pitcher’s numbers and wanted to call them, reach out to them and starting to get to know them and develop a relationship,” Jodie said. “He loves to work. He loves to communicate, and he wants to get better. He’s a tough-minded guy.”