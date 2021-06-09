Saltdogs Around the Bases: Vidal riding hot streak as he's reunited with manager Jodie

Every baseball player has a plan B in case his career is cut short, but David Vidal has extended his for more than five seasons with help from Brett Jodie.

Vidal played three seasons (2015-17) for Jodie in Somerset of the Atlantic League before spending the past three years overseas. Before all that, the 5-foot-10 utility player spent five seasons in the Cincinnati Reds' organization after being an eighth-round selection in the 2010 MLB Draft.

But it was a phone call in April from Jodie, the new Lincoln Saltdogs manager, that landed Vidal in Lincoln.

“The start of the season had been a long time since we had actually played,” Vidal said. “It's just about getting comfortable, and getting back in a rhythm. It's hard enough already. But getting my stuff done early and getting back to the old me is helping more and more every day.”

Vidal was batting .239 after Wednesday's contest against the Houston Apollos, but had nine hits during a six-game hitting streak. Vidal is 9-for-23 over his past six games, with both of his home runs coming in that stretch.