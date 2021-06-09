Saltdogs Around the Bases: Vidal riding hot streak as he's reunited with manager Jodie

Every baseball player has a plan B in case his career is cut short, but David Vidal has extended his for more than five seasons with help from Brett Jodie.
Vidal played three seasons (2015-17) for Jodie in Somerset of the Atlantic League before spending the past three years overseas. Before all that, the 5-foot-10 utility player spent five seasons in the Cincinnati Reds' organization after being an eighth-round selection in the 2010 MLB Draft.
But it was a phone call in April from Jodie, the new Lincoln Saltdogs manager, that landed Vidal in Lincoln.
“The start of the season had been a long time since we had actually played,” Vidal said. “It's just about getting comfortable, and getting back in a rhythm. It's hard enough already. But getting my stuff done early and getting back to the old me is helping more and more every day.”
Vidal was batting .239 after Wednesday's contest against the Houston Apollos, but had nine hits during a six-game hitting streak. Vidal is 9-for-23 over his past six games, with both of his home runs coming in that stretch.
“He can be a huge presence,” Jodie said. “I've seen him as just a guy the other team does not want up in situations. I've seen (Vidal) like that for years. Even though it was average in what we were wanting to be, the (at-bats) are coming around. Over the past 10 days or so they have really been improving.”
Around the bases
Pitcher's mentality: Keenan Bartlett made three appearances out of the Saltdogs' bullpen in May, allowing seven runs in 5 2/3 innings of relief. Bartlett picked up his first victory since moving into the starting rotation Tuesday in Lincoln's 10-1 victory over Houston. The University of Richmond product has combined for 11 shutout innings in two starts and has allowed just five hits as a starter.
“Some guys I think are just more comfortable in that role,” Jodie said. “There were some mechanical things early on, too, that we had to clean up. … He's really receptive and wants to work and makes adjustments quickly. That shows the maturity and the ability to get better on the fly during the season, which is huge.”
Clear the dugout: Lincoln's 10-0 lead heading into the ninth inning Tuesday allowed some Saltdogs to get in some work over the final innings. Former Husker Jake Hohensee pitched two innings of shutout relief, while Joel Huertas made his first appearance, allowing the Apollos' only run.
“It is good to get Hohensee out there,” Jodie said. “He hasn't been as solid as he wants to be so far this year. We are working on some things there, too, and it's provided the atmosphere where he can go out there and work through some things.”
Lincoln also used Gunnar Buhner, Louis Martini and Skyler Weber as late-game pinch hitters.
“You're not always looking if a guy gets a hit or not,” Jodie added. “It's just how he looks in the (batter's) box and how comfortable he is.”
