Saltdogs Around the Bases: Smith leaving to play in Olympic qualifier for the Netherlands

Curt Smith is on the verge of a few Lincoln Saltdogs records, but Lincoln will be without the eight-year veteran for at least 10 days starting Saturday while Lincoln is in Sioux City.

Smith, on the Netherlands roster, will fly out of Omaha to the Olympic baseball qualifier in Puebla, Mexico, on June 22-26. Smith will be joined by former Saltdogs Shairon Martis, Randolph Oduber and Dashenko Ricardo. Sicnarf Loopstok, who is listed on Lincoln's reserve roster, is also on the Netherlands roster. Smith is a home run (89) and three doubles shy of tying franchise records.

Smith will move to the Saltdogs' inactive list, creating a potential short-stint roster spot.

“That's what we are discussing and trying to find out,” said Charlie Meyer, Saltdogs general manager and president. “Unfortunately, there just isn't a lot of player talent out there in the marketplace. It's one of those things of do we get someone to take Curt's spot for 10 days, and then what do you do after the 10 days? Those are the things (Saltdogs manager) Brett (Jodie) and I talked about (Thursday).”

A limited talent pool with a delayed MLB Draft and expanded MLB rosters has made players hard to come by early in the season.

The Atlantic League is having a similar problem with a shortage of pitchers.