Saltdogs Around the Bases: Smith 'glad' to be home run leader, but focused on winning

The Lincoln Saltdogs' Curt Smith had envisioned the franchise home run record since 2019.

And with a swing of a bat on the Fourth of July in Kansas City, Kansas, Smith broke that record with his 91st home run. More importantly, he can put it behind him.

“It's always something that when you are that close you want to accomplish it,” said Smith, who hit No. 92 Tuesday. “It was always in the back of my mind and as much as you try not to think about it, it's still there.”

Smith's first home run came in 2011 in his first stint with the Saltdogs. The latter half of his record-breaking performance has spanned over Lincoln's last seven seasons after Smith rejoined the team in 2013.

“I'm just glad I got the record,” Smith said. “It's a big accomplishment for me.”

Though Smith is happy with the record, it's one he wishes he would have set at Haymarket Park.

“That was my goal to do it here in front of the fans,” Smith added. “It's really not in my control, but I hope to keep hitting for the fans and keeping winning games for them.”