Saltdogs Around the Bases: Smith 'glad' to be home run leader, but focused on winning

The Lincoln Saltdogs' Curt Smith had envisioned the franchise home run record since 2019.
And with a swing of a bat on the Fourth of July in Kansas City, Kansas, Smith broke that record with his 91st home run. More importantly, he can put it behind him.
“It's always something that when you are that close you want to accomplish it,” said Smith, who hit No. 92 Tuesday. “It was always in the back of my mind and as much as you try not to think about it, it's still there.”
Smith's first home run came in 2011 in his first stint with the Saltdogs. The latter half of his record-breaking performance has spanned over Lincoln's last seven seasons after Smith rejoined the team in 2013.
“I'm just glad I got the record,” Smith said. “It's a big accomplishment for me.”
Though Smith is happy with the record, it's one he wishes he would have set at Haymarket Park.
“That was my goal to do it here in front of the fans,” Smith added. “It's really not in my control, but I hope to keep hitting for the fans and keeping winning games for them.”
Smith entered Tuesday's doubleheader against Sioux City two doubles shy of breaking the franchise mark in potentially his last season with the Saltdogs.
“If I just keep playing my game, I'll complete records that I'm close to,” Smith said. “But for me the most important thing is team wins. We are trying to make a playoff here and I want to make more about the team and less about me.”
Quick hits
Homering Hounds: Lincoln hit nine home runs on a seven-game road trip, with Josh Altmann hitting four in the final five games of the road trip. Altmann added his fifth home run in six games Tuesday in Game 1 of the Saltdogs' doubleheader against Sioux City. Altman is 13-for-33 with seven runs, four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs in his last eight games heading into Tuesday.
On-base Allday: Forrestt Allday has reached base for the Saltdogs in 27 consecutive games dating to June 1. Allday's mark is tied for the American Association's longest streak with Sioux Falls' Wyatt Ulrich. Allday is 33-for-89 (.371 batting average) during that stretch.