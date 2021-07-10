Saltdogs Around the Bases: Road teams are winning a lot of games this season. What's behind it?

Road teams are winning games at rates that have not been seen in the American Association, and no one can quite put a finger on it.
Heading into Saturday’s slate of games, the away team (excluding Houston) is 120-113 (.515) this season. The last time the visiting teams combined to finish above .500 was 2015.
“I think (the scheduling of this season) has some impact on it,” Saltdogs general manager Charlie Meyer said.
Fargo-Moorhead lost in 12 innings against Winnipeg on Thursday night in Jackson, Tennessee (the home site for Winnipeg games this year). The RedHawks jumped on the team bus and arrived in Lincoln about six hours from first pitch on Friday night, a game they ultimately won.
When the series finale wraps up Sunday afternoon, the Saltdogs will jump on the bus and make the trek to Jackson to play the Goldeyes. The series begins at 7 p.m. Monday.
“This is just part of the process (playing on the road),” Meyer said. “It’s just part of playing of minor-league baseball and the American Association when you are playing (10) games in 11 days. It can be really taxing.”
The Saltdogs are 8-13 on the road this season. The only team with a worse road record is Houston, which does not have a home stadium. Of those 13 losses, nine have come by three runs or less.
“Every field has their own nuances and special things about it, but I don’t think anything of it when we go on the road,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said.
Quick hits
Altmann’s hot July: Over the first 13 games of July, Josh Altmann is hitting .400 with seven homers and 17 RBIs. The shortstop is currently third on the team with a .322 batting average, second in doubles and leads with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs.
Fielding clean: The Saltdogs are leading the American Association with a .985 fielding percentage. Fargo-Moorhead is second at .981. Lincoln has gone error free in its past four games.
Welcome back, fans: The Saltdogs are also leading the league in attendance with an average of 2,743 spectators per game at Haymarket Park in 24 home games. The total is 65,837.
