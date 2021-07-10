Saltdogs Around the Bases: Road teams are winning a lot of games this season. What's behind it?

Road teams are winning games at rates that have not been seen in the American Association, and no one can quite put a finger on it.

Heading into Saturday’s slate of games, the away team (excluding Houston) is 120-113 (.515) this season. The last time the visiting teams combined to finish above .500 was 2015.

“I think (the scheduling of this season) has some impact on it,” Saltdogs general manager Charlie Meyer said.

Fargo-Moorhead lost in 12 innings against Winnipeg on Thursday night in Jackson, Tennessee (the home site for Winnipeg games this year). The RedHawks jumped on the team bus and arrived in Lincoln about six hours from first pitch on Friday night, a game they ultimately won.

When the series finale wraps up Sunday afternoon, the Saltdogs will jump on the bus and make the trek to Jackson to play the Goldeyes. The series begins at 7 p.m. Monday.

“This is just part of the process (playing on the road),” Meyer said. “It’s just part of playing of minor-league baseball and the American Association when you are playing (10) games in 11 days. It can be really taxing.”