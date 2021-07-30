Saltdogs Around the Bases: Richy heating up on mound as critical stretch looms; roster turnover and more

The Lincoln Saltdogs have found a solid arm in their starting rotation in a critical time of the season.

John Richy's eight-inning outing Thursday was the longest for a Lincoln starter this season as the Saltdogs earned a 4-0 road win against Fargo-Moorhead.

The UNLV grad has earned the win in his last three starts and Lincoln has been victorious in his last four outings. Richy has made 13 starts this season.

“I'm just trying to make good pitches, really,” Richy said. “Trusting the defense behind me and trying not to do too much. If you make good pitches and execute them, you get good hitters out.”

Richy's ERA has dropped from 10.39 at the start of the season to 5.57 after Thursday.

Entering Friday, Lincoln is 3½ games back of Cleburne and Sioux City for a playoff spot in the American Association South Division.

The Saltdogs also will finish the season with 26 of their final 36 regular-season games at Haymarket Park.

“It's huge; it's exactly what we needed,” Richy said. “Baseball is a very momentum-driven sport. Once you get it rolling, it's hard to stop it.”