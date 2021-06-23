Saltdogs Around the Bases: Pitcher Bartlett gives Lincoln a lift after promotion to starter

With the departure of Johnny Barbato at the end of May, the Saltdogs needed a pitcher who could replicate Barbato’s success in his two starts.
Enter Keenan Bartlett, the first-year Saltdog in his second full season of independent baseball.
This is Bartlett’s first run as a starter since his college career at Richmond. He was a full-time reliever in the San Francisco Giants' organization and in 2019 in the Frontier and Pacific leagues.
“I like starting and going throughout the entire game and trying to put a full game together and competing,” Bartlett said.
In his first three starts for Lincoln, Bartlett did not give up a run, striking out 12 in 15 innings. He threw for 5 1/3 innings against Sioux City last week, striking out seven and allowing four earned runs. His earned-run average is 3.80 and he is 1-1.
“There is a lot more to being a starter,” Bartlett said. “You have to know the hitters, not necessarily better, but you have to have more of game plan.”
Bartlett joined the team late in spring training due to COVID-19 protocols. Manager Brett Jodie knew he had a reliable arm in the bullpen at the start of the season before Barbato’s contract was purchased.
“He is really smart and makes adjustments quickly, and he is able to take it all in,” Jodie said. “He has been a solid guy and gives us a chance to win out there, and that’s what it’s all about. He throws a lot of strikes, has a lively fastball and is able to throw his off speed for strikes.”
The work is not over yet for Bartlett. He still believes there is room to improve.
“Something that we (the team) have been talking about is putting up zeros after we score runs,” Bartlett said. “You know, just build momentum on teams and put them down. Then it is being more precise with my misses.”
Quick hits
Hope in the bullpen: Reliever Carter Hope has been a consistent reliever all season for the Saltdogs. He has given up just one hit in his last three appearance.
Hope has given up runs in only four of his 14 appearances. Overall, he has pitched 17 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and a 5.09 ERA.
The Big Cat: Second-year Saltdog Tyler Anderson has rebounded from his rough start to add to the line of reliable relievers for Lincoln this season.
Anderson gave up seven runs in his first three games. Since then, he has allowed just four runs in his next 10. He has posted scoreless outings in each of his last three.
Scorching Corcino: Edgar Corcino is currently on a seven-game hitting streak following a 1-for-2 performance on Tuesday night.
Over that stretch, Corcino has a batting average of .462 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.