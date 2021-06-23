Saltdogs Around the Bases: Pitcher Bartlett gives Lincoln a lift after promotion to starter

With the departure of Johnny Barbato at the end of May, the Saltdogs needed a pitcher who could replicate Barbato’s success in his two starts.

Enter Keenan Bartlett, the first-year Saltdog in his second full season of independent baseball.

This is Bartlett’s first run as a starter since his college career at Richmond. He was a full-time reliever in the San Francisco Giants' organization and in 2019 in the Frontier and Pacific leagues.

“I like starting and going throughout the entire game and trying to put a full game together and competing,” Bartlett said.

In his first three starts for Lincoln, Bartlett did not give up a run, striking out 12 in 15 innings. He threw for 5 1/3 innings against Sioux City last week, striking out seven and allowing four earned runs. His earned-run average is 3.80 and he is 1-1.

“There is a lot more to being a starter,” Bartlett said. “You have to know the hitters, not necessarily better, but you have to have more of game plan.”

Bartlett joined the team late in spring training due to COVID-19 protocols. Manager Brett Jodie knew he had a reliable arm in the bullpen at the start of the season before Barbato’s contract was purchased.