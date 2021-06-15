Saltdogs Around the Bases: No matter the average, Edgar Corcino is finding ways to knock in runs

The Lincoln Saltdogs entered Tuesday's series opener against Houston at Haymarket Park with a pair of American Association batting leaders.
Edgar Corcino leads the league in sacrifice flies (four), helping the Saltdogs to a league-best 12. Sioux Falls is the second in sacrifice flies with eight.
Though Corcino was hitting just a .165 batting average heading into Tuesday, he's accounted for 15 RBIs and three home runs.
“Especially in those situations, I'm just looking for something up (in the zone) that I can drive the run in,” Corcino said. “Especially when the winning run or tying run is on. I'm just trying to get a fly ball and get us that run and put the team in a good spot.”
Corcino's 15 RBIs is tied for the team lead, along with teammates Josh Altmann and Forrestt Allday.
“He's really been putting up some good ABs (at-bats) here lately,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “Even early I called him in the office, I think we were in Sioux City or somewhere like that and I think he was leading the team in RBIs at the time. Obviously his (batting) average wasn't great at the time and it's still not great, but it's what you do moving forward. I think in the last 10 (games) he's close to hitting .300. He's been very productive … and you see the progress being made.”
Where Corcino's batting average has lacked, Allday has made up for it, leading the league with a .455 clip.
Quick hits
On the bases: The Saltdogs have stolen seven bases in a game, tied for a franchise record, twice this season, including the most recent against Kane County Sunday in an 8-2 loss. Lincoln is 37-for-40 in stolen bases with a 92.5% success rate. Only Sioux City has more stolen bases (42), but the Explorers have been caught stealing eight times on the year.
“We've got some guys that can leave the yard (hit home runs), or guys that can steal the bases and get in scoring position,” Jodie said. “We are going to be smart-aggressive. We are going to take what we can. … We have a lot of guys that are smart base runners and they are put on go.”
Walk the dogs: Lincoln is third in the American Association in league walks with 124, and are also third in the league in on-base percentage. Lincoln pitchers have countered the offense, limiting the opposition on base by walks with a league-low 80.