Saltdogs Around the Bases: No matter the average, Edgar Corcino is finding ways to knock in runs

The Lincoln Saltdogs entered Tuesday's series opener against Houston at Haymarket Park with a pair of American Association batting leaders.

Edgar Corcino leads the league in sacrifice flies (four), helping the Saltdogs to a league-best 12. Sioux Falls is the second in sacrifice flies with eight.

Though Corcino was hitting just a .165 batting average heading into Tuesday, he's accounted for 15 RBIs and three home runs.

“Especially in those situations, I'm just looking for something up (in the zone) that I can drive the run in,” Corcino said. “Especially when the winning run or tying run is on. I'm just trying to get a fly ball and get us that run and put the team in a good spot.”

Corcino's 15 RBIs is tied for the team lead, along with teammates Josh Altmann and Forrestt Allday.