Saltdogs Around the Bases: New Saltdog a welcomed addition to lineup looking for some juice

Yanio Perez signed with the Saltdogs on June 29 and has not skipped a beat.

Perez joined the team prior to a road trip to Cleburne. He is 11-for-29 with three doubles, five RBIs and a home run across nine appearances in a Lincoln uniform.

“I’m pretty comfortable because everybody is ready to go and fun,” Perez said.

The 25-year-old infielder has spent time playing at first and third base. He was also a teammate of current Saltdog Josh Altmann in 2018 and 2019 with the Texas Rangers' organization.

“He’s been, I don’t want to say a surprise because we expect him to do well, but he has been a really good addition for us,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “He can play multiple positions. He has value all over the field basically.”

Across three seasons in the Rangers' farm system, Perez hit .261 with 25 home runs and 130 RBIs. He has four multi-hit games since arriving and went 4-for-5 with two RBIs in the 14-11 loss to Kansas City on July 4.

“I see the ball early and I want to be hitting early,” Perez said.