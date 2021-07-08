Saltdogs Around the Bases: New Saltdog a welcome addition to lineup looking for some juice

Yanio Perez signed with the Saltdogs on June 29 and has not skipped a beat.
Perez joined the team prior to a road trip to Cleburne. He is 11-for-29 with three doubles, five RBIs and a home run across nine appearances in a Lincoln uniform.
“I’m pretty comfortable because everybody is ready to go and fun,” Perez said.
The 25-year-old infielder has spent time playing at first and third base. He was also a teammate of current Saltdog Josh Altmann in 2018 and 2019 with the Texas Rangers' organization.
“He’s been, I don’t want to say a surprise because we expect him to do well, but he has been a really good addition for us,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “He can play multiple positions. He has value all over the field basically.”
Across three seasons in the Rangers' farm system, Perez hit .261 with 25 home runs and 130 RBIs. He has four multi-hit games since arriving and went 4-for-5 with two RBIs in the 14-11 loss to Kansas City on July 4.
“I see the ball early and I want to be hitting early,” Perez said.
Perez arrived to add a much needed hitting boost for the team. Going into Thursday's game, the Saltdogs have the second-worst batting average in the American Association at .248, trailing only Houston.
“He plays great defense and puts together good ABs,” Jodie said. “He has already contributed in a big way in a short amount of time. I’m very happy to have him.”
Quick hits
Smith breaks another record: Curt Smith broke another record on Thursday night, playing his 612th game in a Saltdogs uniform. Bryan Warner held the record at 611.
Smith broke the career home runs record last weekend against Kansas City. He is currently tied for the most doubles in club history, while also sitting second in career hits and RBIs.
Sioux City streak ends: The Saltdogs ended their losing streak to the Explorers at nine games with a 4-0 win during the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday night.