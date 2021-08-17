Saltdogs Around the Bases: Minier used to seeing his parents, even when they're not there

“It was a really cool experience,” Minier said.

Ray and Jeneen Minier, of Oxnard, California, will be in attendance for Wednesday's contest against the Chicago Dogs, when their son takes the mound with a 7-2 record and 2.89 earned run average. It is also Ray Minier's 62nd birthday.

“This is the first time my parents have seen me play at the professional level,” Greg Minier said. “I'm really excited that they get to see this pay off. They've been at every one of my games since I was 5 years old and finally get to see them see me play and make money playing. I'm sure it's very gratifying to them as well.”

Minier has been stellar since joining the Saltdogs' starting rotation, recording a decision in all nine of his starts after 12 appearances from the bullpen.

“It's not really much of a change, but being more focused for longer,” Minier said. “I just make sure I can control everything I can before I release that ball.”

Time changes: With students returning to school in Lancaster County, all Saltdogs games Monday-Thursday will start at 6 p.m. Lincoln's games for Friday and Saturday's will continue to start at 7 p.m. Due to radio scheduling conflicts, there will be no Saltdogs pregame show during midweek games at Haymarket Park.