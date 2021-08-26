Saltdogs Around the Bases: Manager Jodie likes where Saltdogs are positioned

There's a small number of games left, but enough to make or break the Lincoln Saltdogs' season.

Fresh off suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Dogs, Lincoln went from half a game ahead of Cleburne to 1½ games behind the Railroaders entering a four-game series between the two teams at Haymarket Park. Thursday's series opener starts an 11-game homestand for Lincoln to finish out the regular season.

“They know we've put ourselves in position for postseason play,” Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said. “They also know as short of an amount of time is left, there is a good amount of time left. We can kind of control our own destiny still, which is a great thing, but we have to take advantage of things, play well and get better in all facets of the game.”

The Saltdogs lost the first two games against Chicago by a combined score of 18-5, but even though Lincoln fell 4-3 in the final road game of the season and was swept for just the third time in 2021, Jodie saw something from his team.