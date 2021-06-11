Saltdogs Around The Bases: Lombana helping lock down back end of Saltdogs' bullpen

Logan Lombana knew he had to be the man in the Lincoln Saltdogs' bullpen this summer, and it took some time to adjust.

During his first three appearances of the season, Lombana gave up three earned runs on four hits.

But after the rough start, he has been a lockdown arm. In his six appearances since then, he has given up just one earned run on three hits and six strikeouts.

“Just putting more time in and talking with (manager) Brett (Jodie)," Lombana said after Lincoln's 4-2 win against Houston on Thursday. "The breaking ball has been good the last couple of outings, so I am able to get ahead with that.”

The first-year Saltdog has always been a reliable arm for the teams he has played for. In his last two seasons of independent ball with Lake Erie, Lombana posted earned-run averages of 2.81 and 3.28.

After back-to-back scoreless outings against Houston, his ERA is now 3.12 with 12 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings of work.

Despite the recent success, Lombana and his partner in crime, closer James Pugliese, are only concerned about one thing: winning.