Saltdogs Around the Bases: Lincoln off to hot start, but hasn't hit its stride; new faces making their mark

At 7-3, the Saltdogs are off to their best start since 2014, picking up a 4-3 win over Sioux City Thursday in the first of five home games over the next four days.

But according to manager Brett Jodie, they have yet to find their stride.

“We obviously need to develop some more consistency, but I love our pieces,” Jodie said. “I love our attitude and stuff, so I am excited about what the future holds. We just got to keep playing and keep working.”

Depth has been a big reason for the success to the good start on the young season.

The Saltdogs’ lineup has stepped up when it needs to most at the start of the season despite hitting .251 as a team heading into Thursday’s doubleheader vs. Sioux City.

Nine batters are over .200 to start the year, led by Josh Altmann at .435.

“We are just maximizing on a certain inning right now,” Jodie said. “We need to keep doing that while we are trying to get more consistent and get everybody on the same page with being more comfortable in the box and stuff. I don’t think everybody is where they want to be.”

“If you can win some games while you are not playing at your best, that’s great. But hopefully, we will start hitting our stride pretty soon and really start playing well.”

The pitching staff has also had a few hiccups, but the team earned run average is down from a year ago and fifth in the league.

They have six pitchers with an ERA under 3.00.

“Very happy with what (the starting pitchers) are doing for us,” Jodie said. “Then, we can turn it over to the pen and count on those guys too. The name of the game is consistency and looking for that.”

Besides a 15-4 loss to Chicago, the Saltdogs have been in every game, including their two losses. That’s all Jodie is asking for now.

“The name of the game is giving yourself a chance to win every day, and that’s really what we have done,” he said. “Just keep plugging away and see if we can come on the right side of things.”

A fifth-inning, two-run homer from Welington Dotel, in his first game as a Saltdog, lifted Lincoln to the game one victory.

Tucker Smith allowed all three runs on solo home runs to the Explorers, but that was all he gave up.

Lincoln's Steffon Moore and Brandon Cunniff closed the door out of the bullpen.

Ryan Long hit a homer and Eddy Martinez doubled in another in a two-run first inning for the Saltdogs.

Quick hits

A new acquisition: The Saltdogs made a trade this week, acquiring Dotel from the Atlantic League’s Lexington for a player to be named later.

Dotel, a 36-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic, joins the outfield that is a little banged up. Randy Norris is currently on the injured list and Justin Byrd has also missed time with a hamstring injury.

A spark behind the plate: Catcher Skylar Weber, returning for his second season in Lincoln, did not heat up until late last season.

His momentum has carried into 2022, as he is hitting .280 in his seven games so far. He clubbed a grand slam against Gary SouthShore last weekend and is tied for a team-high seven RBIs.

The new guy: Outfielder Hunter Clanin came over from Cleburne this offseason and has made his mark.

Clanin has played in each of the first nine games thus far. He went hitless in his first game, but had an eight-game hit streak going into Thursday. The streak was snapped as he finished 0-for-2 to open the doubleheader.

