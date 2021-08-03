Saltdogs Around the Bases: Introducing the business side of Curt Smith; league to welcome new team; playoff race

Nearly five months ago, Curt Smith had a vision of something that has been part of his entire life.
Make baseball gloves affordable for everyone. That idea led to Dream Glove Company, which Smith owns and operates during the day before suiting up for the Lincoln Saltdogs at night.
“It was when the (Saltdogs) season was about to start and I was shopping for gloves,” Smith said. “Prices were outrageous. I started doing my research on where they make the gloves and I decided to start my own company so I can provide great quality at a reasonable price. … I know there are big brands out there, but what keeps me going is I believe in my product, I know what I'm doing and I've been playing baseball for as long as I can.”
Dream Glove Company currently offers fielding gloves, batting gloves and golf gloves with the expectation of expanding apparel in the near future.
In addition to owning his own company, Smith has owned the batter's box in the midst of a seven-game hit streak, going 12-for-26 with four runs, four RBIs and four walks in that span.
“When I'm on the field it's 100% baseball,” Smith said. “I'm focused on my job and I'm here to do my job. But when I'm home I have to be a dad, I have to be a husband and I have to be a business owner. I don't have a lot of free time anymore, which is fine with me. I'm working hard for the future of me, myself and my family and that's what keeps pushing me every day to keep working hard.”
Smith, likely in his final season of professional baseball, has made 25 starts for the Saltdogs in the field, while spending 30 games as Lincoln's designated hitter this season. Smith has a career Saltdog batting average of .313 with 95 home runs, 144 doubles and 639 games played in a Lincoln uniform.
“I want to stay in baseball some way or another after baseball,” Smith said. “I hope I can coach somewhere, but just having this business also would be great.
“Just seeing a client's face smiling after receiving their glove, and seeing how happy they are knowing they got a great quality glove at a reasonable price. I think that is priceless seeing them so happy. That's why I kept playing this game because you give a good performance on the baseball field and fans love it. I want to keep that. That's my priority.”
Dream Glove Company is on Facebook and Instagram. A website is planned for the near future.
Quick hits
Not one for the record books: After Houston defeated Lincoln on June 10, the Apollos have gone 5-41 in 46 games that included a 17-game losing streak in July. Houston joined the American Association from the Pecos League to make a 12-team American Association for the 2021 season. The Apollos losing streak is longer than Grand Prairie's league-record 15-game losing streak set in 2016. The Lake Country DockHounds (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin) will replace Houston in 2022 as an official member of the American Association.