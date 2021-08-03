Saltdogs Around the Bases: Introducing the business side of Curt Smith; league to welcome new team; playoff race

Nearly five months ago, Curt Smith had a vision of something that has been part of his entire life.

Make baseball gloves affordable for everyone. That idea led to Dream Glove Company, which Smith owns and operates during the day before suiting up for the Lincoln Saltdogs at night.

“It was when the (Saltdogs) season was about to start and I was shopping for gloves,” Smith said. “Prices were outrageous. I started doing my research on where they make the gloves and I decided to start my own company so I can provide great quality at a reasonable price. … I know there are big brands out there, but what keeps me going is I believe in my product, I know what I'm doing and I've been playing baseball for as long as I can.”

Dream Glove Company currently offers fielding gloves, batting gloves and golf gloves with the expectation of expanding apparel in the near future.

In addition to owning his own company, Smith has owned the batter's box in the midst of a seven-game hit streak, going 12-for-26 with four runs, four RBIs and four walks in that span.