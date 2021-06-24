Saltdogs Around the Bases: How Lincoln's Byrd went from ballplayer to sharing screen time with Martin Sheen

Justin Byrd was sitting in a Starbucks in Northern California in 2019 when a talent agent handed him a business card. Two years later the Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder found some major screen time next to Emmy and Golden Globe winner Martin Sheen in a movie.

Byrd had just signed with a modeling and acting agency in Dallas while his wife (Caitlin Hernandez-Byrd) was working on the set of "12 Mighty Orphans" and a need for athletic background roles came about.

“I contacted my agent and a few days later I ended up becoming a referee in the film,” Byrd said. “It's a really neat film, kind of a lower-budget, independent film. I was able to play a referee and got quite a lot of screen time and spent about a month with Robert Duval, Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen, some of those bigger names and see how that whole process comes together.”

"12 Mighty Orphans" is about a high school coach leading a team of orphans to a football state championship during the Great Depression.

Byrd, along with Saltdogs infielder Louis Martini, saw the film at Lincoln's downtown Marcus Theatre last week.

“It was really cool,” Byrd said. “I went with (Martini) and he was hitting me every time my face came up on the big screen. It is neat to see yourself up there.