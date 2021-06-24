Saltdogs Around the Bases: How Lincoln's Byrd went from ballplayer to sharing screen time with Martin Sheen

Justin Byrd was sitting in a Starbucks in Northern California in 2019 when a talent agent handed him a business card. Two years later the Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder found some major screen time next to Emmy and Golden Globe winner Martin Sheen in a movie.
Byrd had just signed with a modeling and acting agency in Dallas while his wife (Caitlin Hernandez-Byrd) was working on the set of "12 Mighty Orphans" and a need for athletic background roles came about.
“I contacted my agent and a few days later I ended up becoming a referee in the film,” Byrd said. “It's a really neat film, kind of a lower-budget, independent film. I was able to play a referee and got quite a lot of screen time and spent about a month with Robert Duval, Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen, some of those bigger names and see how that whole process comes together.”
"12 Mighty Orphans" is about a high school coach leading a team of orphans to a football state championship during the Great Depression.
Byrd, along with Saltdogs infielder Louis Martini, saw the film at Lincoln's downtown Marcus Theatre last week.
“It was really cool,” Byrd said. “I went with (Martini) and he was hitting me every time my face came up on the big screen. It is neat to see yourself up there.
"It was a limited role, and I didn't have any spoken lines, but there were a couple scenes where the camera is fixated on my face. It's a cool thing and really fuels the fire. It doesn't bring fulfillment. It's no different than going 4-for-4 — it's really great and cool for a split second, but it all fades.”
Byrd has brought that mentality to every at-bat with the Saltdogs. He's batting .281 with three home runs and 13 RBIs for the leadoff spot.
“The crossover is right there,” Byrd said about baseball and acting. “The best advice I got was from Martin Sheen. He said, 'The best actors are just ones that can be normal on camera.' You don't step on the field and try to do something that makes you stand out or be over the top. You just go out and do your job and try to portray that character to the best of your ability.”
Quick hits
Dogs-Explorers postponed: Thursday's series finale between Lincoln and Sioux City at Haymarket Park was postponed once storms started to roll into the area. Sioux City is scheduled to return to Lincoln on July 6.
Heating up: Lincoln's Edgar Corcino entered Thursday's game against Sioux City on an eight-game hitting streak. He is hitting 14-of-30 (.467), with five doubles, one home run and seven RBIs. Josh Altmann has the longest hitting streak by a Saltdog this season at 10 games. Corcino has the best batting average (.500) in the American Association over the past six games with four extra-base hits and his seven runs driven in.
Sermo watch: Sioux City's Jose Sermo continues to be a thorn in the Saltdogs' side, with seven hits, seven runs, four RBIs and two home runs over his last five games against Lincoln. Sermo is batting .389 in the stretch.