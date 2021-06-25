Saltdogs Around the Bases: From start to finish, pitcher Kinman giving Lincoln a shot in the arm

Staring pitcher Kyle Kinman has given the Lincoln Saltdogs a steady arm.

The left-hander from Omaha is 2-1 with a 2.90 earned-run average while allowing just 12 runs over six starts before Friday's series-opening start against the Kansas City Monarchs at Haymarket Park.

Kinman opened the season with a win against the Monarchs on May 18.

Of his 12 runs allowed, opponents have scored a combined 10 between the third, fourth and fifth innings. Kinman's only other runs allowed have come in the first inning.

“With Kinman it's always mindset,” Lincoln catcher Skyler Weber said. “He's a competitor on the mound. That's step one on the rubber. It's can you compete. (Kinman) gets in with his fastball, he goes away with his fastball. That's step one with any pitcher in the first inning is commanding the fastball.”

The former Bellevue Bruin was signed by the Saltdogs in 2018 and has primarily been a starter, making 27 starts in 35 career appearances after making 76 appearances as a reliever in the Atlanta Braves' farm system.

Kinman has been dominant against left-handed hitters this year, allowing just five hits, but has limited right-handed batters to a lower batting average (.230).