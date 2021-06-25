Saltdogs Around the Bases: From start to finish, pitcher Kinman giving Lincoln a shot in the arm

Staring pitcher Kyle Kinman has given the Lincoln Saltdogs a steady arm.
The left-hander from Omaha is 2-1 with a 2.90 earned-run average while allowing just 12 runs over six starts before Friday's series-opening start against the Kansas City Monarchs at Haymarket Park.
Kinman opened the season with a win against the Monarchs on May 18.
Of his 12 runs allowed, opponents have scored a combined 10 between the third, fourth and fifth innings. Kinman's only other runs allowed have come in the first inning.
“With Kinman it's always mindset,” Lincoln catcher Skyler Weber said. “He's a competitor on the mound. That's step one on the rubber. It's can you compete. (Kinman) gets in with his fastball, he goes away with his fastball. That's step one with any pitcher in the first inning is commanding the fastball.”
The former Bellevue Bruin was signed by the Saltdogs in 2018 and has primarily been a starter, making 27 starts in 35 career appearances after making 76 appearances as a reliever in the Atlanta Braves' farm system.
Kinman has been dominant against left-handed hitters this year, allowing just five hits, but has limited right-handed batters to a lower batting average (.230).
“It's a combination of things,” Weber said. “We kind of have a game plan of going in there. If he feels good with his secondary (pitch) that day and basically as the game goes on we like to read swings … and kind of go along with it. If it's working, don't fix it, and if it's broken, we've got to fix it.”
Kinman has combined for 35 strikeouts with a game-high eight coming against the Monarchs in the season opener.
Quick hits
Olympic qualifier: Lincoln's Curt Smith hit a two-run home run Thursday in the top of the eighth inning for Team Netherlands, but the team eventually fell 4-3 to Dominican Republic to finish as the third seed in the baseball Olympic qualifier. The Netherlands faced Venezuela on Friday in an elimination game with the winner taking on the Dominican Republic on Saturday for a spot in the Olympics.
The Governor: Former Saltdog pitcher Kevin McGovern (2014-15) made his first start for the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals' Double-A affiliate). McGovern, who spent 10 years in independent baseball and became the American Association's all-time strikeout king, went five innings and allowed just three hits and one run. He finished with six strikeouts.