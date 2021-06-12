Saltdogs Around the Bases: From blast to highlight-reel catch, Byrd does it all for Lincoln

"Obviously that play in left should be on ESPN as No. 1. I've never seen anybody go up that high and fall that far. Then a laser home run. That's one of those dream days in front of a great crowd.”

Quick hits

Haymarket horde: The more than 6,600 fans who attended Friday's game between Lincoln and Kane County made for the largest crowd this season at home. Nearly 300 people were still in the ticket line during the third inning when Byrd made his catch over the bullpen.

“The atmosphere was electric and the guys were excited,” Jodie said. “Guys want to perform on big stages and that's what we looked like we did (Friday). Collectively I think everyone did well with the energy. The crowd was great. I've seen them before at a Nebraska game walking around and they are full of life and energy. They were like that (Friday), and that's huge.”

Situational hitting: Lincoln had five extra-base hits Friday, with three home runs and two doubles, but when the game got tight with a 7-6 lead, the Saltdogs hitters buckled in to expand the lead. After Kane County put together a six-run inning in the top of the seventh after trailing 7-0, Lincoln scored its next four runs on three sacrifice flies and a single.