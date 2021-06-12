Saltdogs Around the Bases: From blast to highlight-reel catch, Byrd does it all for Lincoln

Justin Byrd had himself a day Friday in the Lincoln Saltdogs' 11-6 victory against Kane County in front of 6,642 fans at Haymarket Park.
Byrd went 4-for-4, including two home runs, a walk and four RBIs. The left fielder also went over the Lincoln bullpen in the third inning to make a spectacular catch for the second out. He gave the Saltdogs a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the inning with his first home run.
“You see the ball go up, you're looking at the fence and looking back at the ball and think, 'Man I've got a chance at this,'” Byrd said. “It's almost like a 'Sandlot' moment of 'please catch it, please catch it,' and it winds up in your glove. It can't help but put a smile on your face and be thankful for it.”
Byrd stuffed the stat line, but for Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie, it was his steal in the bottom of the eighth inning, when the score was 7-6, that put the icing on the cake.
After Byrd completed his fourth hit Friday, the Dallas native capitalized on Forrestt Allday's at-bat. Allday avoided being hit by a pitch by falling to the ground. Byrd took the heads-up opportunity to take second base cleanly without a throw.
“The whole game was tremendous for him; I don't know how you even put it into words,” Jodie said. “What I'm most proud of is when he took second base there. When everyone is kind of distracted, he's still heads up enough. That's a ballplayer, man. That's what wins games.
"Obviously that play in left should be on ESPN as No. 1. I've never seen anybody go up that high and fall that far. Then a laser home run. That's one of those dream days in front of a great crowd.”
Quick hits
Haymarket horde: The more than 6,600 fans who attended Friday's game between Lincoln and Kane County made for the largest crowd this season at home. Nearly 300 people were still in the ticket line during the third inning when Byrd made his catch over the bullpen.
“The atmosphere was electric and the guys were excited,” Jodie said. “Guys want to perform on big stages and that's what we looked like we did (Friday). Collectively I think everyone did well with the energy. The crowd was great. I've seen them before at a Nebraska game walking around and they are full of life and energy. They were like that (Friday), and that's huge.”
Situational hitting: Lincoln had five extra-base hits Friday, with three home runs and two doubles, but when the game got tight with a 7-6 lead, the Saltdogs hitters buckled in to expand the lead. After Kane County put together a six-run inning in the top of the seventh after trailing 7-0, Lincoln scored its next four runs on three sacrifice flies and a single.
“That's something we've done all year,” Jodie said. “The game should almost be over when it's 7-0, but we know the game of baseball is a crazy game. … Instead of being down about it or being upset. … We've got each other's back. To come back and answer them, and answer right away is huge. That wins ballgames. … They are really making me proud of getting after every moment.”