Saltdogs Around The Bases: Fan attendance giving team 'a jolt of energy'; Altmann, Jodie enter health and safety protocols

Ahead of the Lincoln Saltdogs' series opener against Kansas City on Wednesday, 70,574 fans have attended games at Haymarket Park this season.

The spectators have provided an extra spark for the Saltdogs.

Lincoln's attendance this season ranks third in the American Association behind league-leading Fargo-Moorhead (88,309) and Chicago (85,364), but the Saltdogs rank second in average attendance with 2,714 fans per game.

Lincoln (28-27) has played the second-fewest home games in the 2021 season with 26 and carries a 16-11 record at Haymarket Park.

“This fan base is definitely the best in our league, I believe, and I've been to most of the places,” Saltdogs pitcher and Lincoln native Jake Hohensee said. “Having them here just gives a jolt of energy. We come out and we see close to 3,000 fans a day, and it makes us want to play better and put on a show for these great fans here in Nebraska.”

Saltdogs' fans will get a heavy dose of Haymarket Park in the latter half of the season with 29 remaining games at home, including 24 home games of 34 games in the months of August and September.