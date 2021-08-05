Saltdogs Around The Bases: Expansion of playoffs could throw Dogs a bone

The American Association announced Wednesday that the league's postseason would expand for the 2021 season, a move that magnifies the Lincoln Saltdogs' remaining schedule.
Lincoln is currently one game back of third place; last week's leaguewide vote on the playoff change now means third-place teams will play the second-best teams in their respective divisions in a one-game play-in, with the winner advancing against each division's top team.
After Sioux City dropped a 5-0 contest to Winnipeg in a Thursday afternoon matchup, the Saltdogs moved to one game back of the Explorers for that wild card spot in the league's South Division. Lincoln is currently two games back of Cleburne for second.
Entering Thursday, the Saltdogs (37-32) had the longest winning streak in the American Association at four games, but even with the ball in Lincoln's hands, Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie hasn't quite discussed the league news with everyone in the clubhouse.
“I'll be honest with you,” Jodie said before Thursday's contest. “It creates a little more wiggle room, if you want to think that way. I kind of kept it quiet, not that I want to keep it quiet, just because in all honesty nothing has really changed for us. We are fighting to get the two spot or even the one spot still, which I know that is something that will be quite difficult. I don't want to so-call settle. We are smart enough to know that it does open up an opportunity to get into the postseason a little bit easier, but we are still in fourth right now with good teams ahead of us.”
The Saltdogs actually voted no in the leaguewide vote, looking to expand the playoffs to four teams with a 1 versus 4, 2 versus 3 three-game series.
Travel time and expenses also are huge factors. The Haymarket Park parking lot also is used for Nebraska football during game days, and that comes into play if Lincoln does make the playoffs.
“Obviously that opens more doors for (Lincoln),” Saltdogs general manager and president Charlie Meyer said. “They still have to perform on the field and make things happen from that standpoint.
“I actually voted against the proposal, because it's tough for whoever the second-place team is. 'Let's have a one-game playoff,' but it's also an opportunity for us, in the situation we are in now, hunting for that third spot. … Who knows how that is all going to play out, but having a one-game playoff after playing all year, it is what it is. I understand with all the other things happening with COVID and Winnipeg going across the border and trying to create some other opportunities for other teams in the league.”
If the season ended today, Sioux City would make a 780-mile trip (11½ hours) to Texas to face Cleburne in one game in the South Division, while Fargo-Moorhead would travel 643 miles in a nearly 10-hour road trip to face Chicago in the North Division wild card.
Summer heat: Lincoln is 20-13 since July 1 and has a plus-43 run differential in that span. The Saltdogs are undefeated (3-0) in August and their pitchers have a 2.67 earned-run average for the month.
Streaks alive: Lincoln's Josh Altmann, the Rawlings Player of the Month for July, is on a 31-game on-base streak. That's the third-longest streak in the league this season. David Vidal is riding a 25-game on-base streak at Haymarket Park.