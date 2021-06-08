Saltdogs Around the Bases: Dogs getting a lift at back end; Smith continues to climb franchise charts

The Lincoln Saltdogs have had their share of ups and downs on the mound early in the season, but an unorthodox closer has come in for the save.

James Pugliese, who played for Lincoln first-year manager Brett Jodie at Somerset in the Atlantic League, is tied for second in saves (five) in the American Association, trailing only Sioux City's Matt Pobereyko. Chicago's Paul Schwendel also has five saves.

“For me, that's really important,” Pugliese said Tuesday before Lincoln opened a three-game set against Houston at Haymarket Park. “I've always been more of a strike thrower that can get the ball over the plate and rely on defense. There are occasional strikeouts that will come with that, but just being able to attack the strike zone is something I've usually been able to do my entire career.”

Pugliese brings a unique style, and a five-pitch arsenal, to his role. The 6-foot-3 right-hander spent eight years in the Chicago Cubs' Double-A ranks. Because of a shortened season (12 games) last year in the Atlantic League due to COVID-19, Pugliese's new closing role hasn't really been showcased until now.