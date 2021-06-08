Saltdogs Around the Bases: Dogs getting a lift at back end; Smith continues to climb franchise charts

The Lincoln Saltdogs have had their share of ups and downs on the mound early in the season, but an unorthodox closer has come in for the save.
James Pugliese, who played for Lincoln first-year manager Brett Jodie at Somerset in the Atlantic League, is tied for second in saves (five) in the American Association, trailing only Sioux City's Matt Pobereyko. Chicago's Paul Schwendel also has five saves.
“For me, that's really important,” Pugliese said Tuesday before Lincoln opened a three-game set against Houston at Haymarket Park. “I've always been more of a strike thrower that can get the ball over the plate and rely on defense. There are occasional strikeouts that will come with that, but just being able to attack the strike zone is something I've usually been able to do my entire career.”
Pugliese brings a unique style, and a five-pitch arsenal, to his role. The 6-foot-3 right-hander spent eight years in the Chicago Cubs' Double-A ranks. Because of a shortened season (12 games) last year in the Atlantic League due to COVID-19, Pugliese's new closing role hasn't really been showcased until now.
“The game can get very fast,” Pugliese said. “I'm in with a one-, two- or three-run lead most of the time. Being able to control the game mentally is the most important aspect of it as a closer. This is all kind of new for me as a closing role.”
Pugliese has a heap of pitches in his back pocket. He throws the four-seam and two-seam fastball, and can deliver a cutter or slider. But the change-up is his favorite to fool hitters with.
“It keeps the hitter guessing … knowing there's more than just the hard fastball and a hard slider," he said. "If you know just those two (pitches) are coming, I feel you have more of an opportunity to make contact. When there are five pitches of a possibility coming in, it makes it more challenging for the hitter to know what is coming.”
Around the bases
Houston, we have a problem: Houston, the American Association's travel team, came into this week's three-game series with Lincoln with a league-worst 3-15 record.
The Apollos have dropped eight of their past 10 contests, and their pitching staff has allowed 161 runs (141 earned).
Closing in on history: Curt Smith entered Tuesday just two home runs shy of Bryan Warner's Saltdog career record of 90, and climbed a little bit closer in career doubles Sunday.
Smith has four doubles on the year to bring his career total with Lincoln to 134. Smith, third in franchise history, is six shy of Warner and seven away from Josh Patton's franchise doubles record of 141.
Hot bats: Despite being swept by the Sioux City Explorers, Lincoln set a season-high in hits with 17 in the 10-8 series finale loss Sunday. Edgar Corcino recorded his first three-hit game and David Vidal extended his hitting streak to four games.
Around the league: Former Husker Angelo Altavilla has appeared in 15 of the Sioux Falls Canaries' 18 contests. Altavilla is off to a hot start, batting .321 with 18 hits. He has drawn 10 walks, and driven in six runs. He has one home run.
Photos: Saltdogs blast Apollos in first game of series
