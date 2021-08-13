Saltdogs Around The Bases: Delano reflects on coming within two outs of a seven-inning perfect game

The Lincoln Saltdogs entered Friday having won 13 of their last 17 road games. That included flirting with perfection in a 4-2 win at Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Pitcher Garett Delano retired the first 19 batters he faced in a scheduled seven-inning game following the resumption of Tuesday's suspended contest before allowing the Milkmen's first hit.
Major League Baseball does not count seven-inning no-hitters, but the American Association does, and Delano knew what was at stake after he retired the first 12 batters in order.
“Once I think in the fourth or fifth (inning) I realized I was perfect,” Delano said. “I hadn't thrown from the stretch and I was in the windup the whole time. I believe it was in the sixth and Ryan Long made a sweet jumping line-drive catch at third, and at that point I was thinking this might actually happen.”
But with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Milwaukee was able to record its first hit with a broken-bat comebacker at Delano.
“I wasn't thinking about it the whole time, but I was definitely thinking about it,” Delano said. “It was an inside fastball, and the kid broke his bat. A spinning ball to me, low at my feet and hit off my glove. … After that happened I was pissed off. I was happy with the start. If it had been a nine-inning game I would have been super, super mad. Once that happened I knew I was coming out. I was supposed to be on a pitch limit, but (Saltdogs manager) Brett (Jodie) let me go a little bit longer.”
Every inning Jodie would ask Delano how he was doing and the Mercer product would say good, Delano said.
“Once it got to the fourth or fifth inning (Jodie) didn't want to talk to me for a long time,” Delano said. “That was fine, because I was locked in. I knew he was going to let me go, not just because it was a perfect game (on the line), but because I didn't have too many pitches. I think I was going to go 60 to 65 pitches and I think I ended up at 80. I was super-happy and definitely glad he didn't take me out at 65.”
Delano finished with eight strikeouts and allowed just one run in his second professional start.
Lincoln began a home series against Gary SouthShore on Friday at Haymarket Park.
Quick hits
Landscaping the American Association: The Saltdogs (42-35) have done the job they needed to so far in the American Association's South Division by climbing into second place and gaining a half-game lead over Cleburne (41-35). But Lincoln also took three of four games from North Division leader Milwaukee (47-30), allowing Chicago (47-30) to tie the Milkmen for first place in the North.
Fargo-Moorhead (46-32) also gained ground in the North and entered Friday 1½ games back of the division lead.
New home run leader: Adam Brett Walker led the American Association with 25 home runs, but when he failed to homer against Lincoln in the four-game series, Winnipeg's Kyle Martin surpassed him with his 26th of the season Wednesday.
Sioux City's Jose Sermo was third with 23 entering Friday action, while Lincoln's Josh Altmann was fourth with 21. Martin also leads the American Association in RBIs with 88.