Saltdogs Around The Bases: Delano reflects on coming within two outs of a seven-inning perfect game

The Lincoln Saltdogs entered Friday having won 13 of their last 17 road games. That included flirting with perfection in a 4-2 win at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Pitcher Garett Delano retired the first 19 batters he faced in a scheduled seven-inning game following the resumption of Tuesday's suspended contest before allowing the Milkmen's first hit.

Major League Baseball does not count seven-inning no-hitters, but the American Association does, and Delano knew what was at stake after he retired the first 12 batters in order.

“Once I think in the fourth or fifth (inning) I realized I was perfect,” Delano said. “I hadn't thrown from the stretch and I was in the windup the whole time. I believe it was in the sixth and Ryan Long made a sweet jumping line-drive catch at third, and at that point I was thinking this might actually happen.”

But with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Milwaukee was able to record its first hit with a broken-bat comebacker at Delano.