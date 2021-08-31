Saltdogs Around the Bases: Connection with Lincoln assistant keeps Devine's ball career going

Just a few weeks ago, Drew Devine did not know what was going to happen next for his career.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan, native wrapped up his college career at Western Michigan and was playing summer ball in North Carolina.

That was until a teammate got Devine connected with Lincoln Saltdogs assistant coach T.J. Zarewicz. Devine was invited to work out with the Saltdogs in Chicago and signed with the team.

Devine has delivered in his short time as a Saltdog. He is 4-for-9 at the plate and had a walk-off base hit against Cleburne last Friday.

“Everyone’s goal here is to continue on and play professionally, and this is that next step for me,” Devine said ahead of Tuesday's series opener against Milwaukee. “So being able to have this opportunity to come in and get my feet wet, it has been awesome.”

Devine hit .303 with Western Michigan this spring and was first-team all-MAC. So far, he has been a valuable player at the dish and in the field for the Saltdogs.

“You love his energy and love what he does defensively,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “He definitely makes our bench a lot stronger as well as our team defense and team speed. He’s already been a guy that has come up in big situations and delivered.”