Saltdogs Around the Bases: Angelo Altavilla is back at Haymarket Park, but in different threads

Angelo Altavilla may not play for the Lincoln Saltdogs, but Haymarket Park feels like home.

Now with the Sioux Falls Canaries and once a prominent baseball player for Nebraska, Altavilla's four-year career as a Husker helped shape him into the player he is today.

Altavilla is back at Haymarket Park with the Canaries in the midst of a three-game series with the Saltdogs. It's the same field, just a different dugout.

“In practice and whatnot, we'd be in this dugout (first base) sometimes,” Altavilla said. “When we'd do intrasquad stuff ... it's definitely weird being back, but I definitely miss it.

“I miss it like crazy. What Nebraska taught me and what Nebraska gave me the four years I was here was unbelievable.”

Now sporting a .266 batting average with the Canaries, Altavilla was one of two Huskers in 2019 to play in all 56 games, and he garnered accolades on the Oklahoma City all-regional team, Big Ten all-tournament team and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

Altavilla made the final catch against Michigan in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament to send the Huskers to the championship game.