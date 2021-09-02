Saltdogs Around The Bases: Altmann not focused on milestones, even as he passes them

Josh Altmann is not one for accolades. He has just tried to tune them out while trying to lead the Lincoln Saltdogs to an American Association championship.
Altmann became the fifth player in league history and first Saltdog to have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Adam Brett Walker also has reached the milestone for Milwaukee in this season, with both joining Jose Sermo (Sioux City, 2018), Denis Phipps (Laredo, 2016) and Reggie Abercrombie, who did it twice (Winnipeg, 2014 and 2016).
Accomplishing the milestone Tuesday in Lincoln’s comeback, walk-off, 10-9 victory over Milwaukee at Haymarket Park, Altmann’s plan was just to put himself in scoring position in bottom of the 11th inning. The former Texas Rangers product stole second to earn his 20-20 mark, then scored the game-winning run on a Ryan Long sacrifice fly.
“I had an idea,” Altmann said. “There is a lot of things going on in a season, and I’m not much of a stats guy. I don’t really pay attention to it. I had some people telling me that I was close, but to have an accomplishment like that for the first time in my career, so it definitely means a lot to have that. But ultimately right now as a team, we are just playing to get a win and get into the playoffs.”
The American Association's Rawlings batter of the month in July, Altmann is sporting a .304 batting average with 47 of his 96 hits going for extra bases.
"He's extremely athletic, which is usually from power guys," Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said. "I'm not going to say all the time, but you have your 40-40 guys in the big leagues and stuff like that, which he is kind of comparable to in this league. He's extremely athletic, and you're getting that production from your shortstop. That wasn't the original plan to put him at short, but we knew he could play a lot of different places and he's shown that versatility this year. Defensively, he's been extremely good for us, and then offensively he's obviously a presence. Every time he gets the ball in the air, it flies out of the park."
Altmann is just the second player in the American Association to ever reach 25 home runs with at least 20 stolen bases in the same season, joining Brett Walker.
Even so, it's not about individual stats for Altmann.
"I think that's how you are successful," Jodie said. "You kind of deflect credit, just focus on what you have to and take it one step at a time. If you really do that, I personally wouldn't look at my stats until the end of the year. I didn't want to look at them and I didn't want to hear about them. I just played. You know how you are playing and just stay in the moment."
Quick hits
Playoff race: Sioux City, trailing Lincoln by 1½ games for third in the American Association South divisions standings, had its final game against Fargo-Moorhead canceled Thursday. The Explorers will face Sioux Falls five times from Friday through Monday, while Lincoln hosts Houston for four games at Haymarket Park.
History watch: Curt Smith is four home runs shy of his 100th as a Saltdog. Altmann is two shy of the Saltdogs' single-season mark of 27 set by Ian Gac in 2014.