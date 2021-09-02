Saltdogs Around The Bases: Altmann not focused on milestones, even as he passes them

"He's extremely athletic, which is usually from power guys," Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said. "I'm not going to say all the time, but you have your 40-40 guys in the big leagues and stuff like that, which he is kind of comparable to in this league. He's extremely athletic, and you're getting that production from your shortstop. That wasn't the original plan to put him at short, but we knew he could play a lot of different places and he's shown that versatility this year. Defensively, he's been extremely good for us, and then offensively he's obviously a presence. Every time he gets the ball in the air, it flies out of the park."

Altmann is just the second player in the American Association to ever reach 25 home runs with at least 20 stolen bases in the same season, joining Brett Walker.

Even so, it's not about individual stats for Altmann.

"I think that's how you are successful," Jodie said. "You kind of deflect credit, just focus on what you have to and take it one step at a time. If you really do that, I personally wouldn't look at my stats until the end of the year. I didn't want to look at them and I didn't want to hear about them. I just played. You know how you are playing and just stay in the moment."

Quick hits