Saltdogs Around the Bases: After Tommy John and pandemic, Minier's approach is 'to take every single moment'

Before the Lincoln Saltdogs' season began in May, it had been three years since Greg Minier appeared in a baseball game.

Minier had Tommy John surgery midway through 2018, missed the entire 2019 season while recovering and did not have a chance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old pitcher has come back to make the most of his opportunity this summer in Lincoln.

“I’m just so thankful to be out there,” Minier said. “After having baseball taken away from me, it really put things into perspective and really makes you appreciate the situation you are in. Every day that I come out here now, I cherish and try to take every single moment.”

Minier is 5-0 on the season with a 3.20 earned-run-average. He started the season as one of the better arms in the bullpen but struggles in the starting rotation opened the opportunity for him to move into a starting role.

“I’m doing whatever I can to help out so if my team needs me to start games, then I’m going to start games,” Minier said.

As a starter, Minier has thrown 13 innings and given up four earned runs and struck out 15. On Thursday night against Sioux City, he posted his best outing of the season with six scoreless innings and seven punch-outs.