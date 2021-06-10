Saltdogs Around The Bases: After returning from injury, Forrestt Allday.is picking up where he left off

The month of June has been red hot for Forrestt Allday.

After smacking four hits in the Lincoln Saltdogs' first two games of the season in a rain-shortened series at Kansas City, Allday missed a short time in late May due to a lower-body injury. Appearing in just 12 of the Saltdogs' 19 games this season, Allday has found a groove going 13-for-23 (.565 batting average) in the month of June.

Allday went 3-for-5 Wednesday in Lincoln's 5-4 loss to Houston at Haymarket Park. The Friendswood, Texas, native was rocking a .515 season batting average heading into Thursday's series finale.

Primarily stuck in a designated hitter role until fully healthy, Allday is 9-for-16 over the past four games with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs.

“It's different with every guy that is up there,” Allday said. “But just the main thing is getting a good pitch to hit and putting a good swing on it.

“I've done it before (been a designated hitter), but I haven't done it consistently as much. It's something to add to what I can do on the field.”

Whether there are runners on base or nobody on, Allday takes the same approach every at-bat.