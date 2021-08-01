Saltdogs Around the Bases: After missing time because of health protocols, Altmann picks up where he left off

July was the month of Josh Altmann for the American Association.
The Lincoln Saltdogs shortstop was named the league’s batter of the month Sunday afternoon. In 21 games during July, he hit .390 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. He hit the most homers in the league during the month.
“To be honest, I’m not trying to do anything crazy,” Altmann said after hitting two three-run blasts on Saturday against Winnipeg. “It’s just one of those things where things are clicking. Even though I missed those days, I just told myself not to do too much and to try to be on time and put a barrel on the baseball.”
Altmann returned to the field Friday after missing nine games in health and safety protocols. Since his return, he has gone 7-for-14 with seven RBIs, two doubles and two home runs in three games.
This season is turning into one of the best by a Saltdog in club history by Altmann. He's hitting .335 with 18 doubles and 20 home runs. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage is fifth in the league at 1.081. He played every game of the team’s first 55 before his absence.
“It’s a certain sound that comes off his bat and it just seems like if he gets (the ball) up in the air, it’s gone,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “It’s good to see that he’s kind of picked up right after he left off.”
Altmann is just seven home runs off the club’s single-season record of 27 set by Ian Gac in 2014. Although there are more than 30 games left in the season, it’s not something he is thinking about.
“I’m not really thinking about it,” Altmann said. “I’m not trying to go for any records or anything like that. I’m just trying to put together some good at-bats, barrel the ball and if it goes out of the ballpark, it’s another one in the column.”
Quick Hits
A month to remember: The Saltdogs blasted 44 home runs in July, by far the most in the league. As a team, they hit .296, which was second behind Fargo-Moorhead.
The team also had its best record in a month (17-13) and its best earned-run average (4.79). The Saltdogs' strong month finds them just 3½ games out of a playoff spot.
“We are going to have to claw and grasp onto everything we can possibly do to try to make that (the playoffs) happen,” Jodie said. “It’s going to be tough. But we are not shying away from a challenge, and we are definitely looking forward to it.”
New, young and fresh faces: Garett Delano, David Zoz and Ben Wereski have come in and given the team a boost. The two rookies are fresh from their college seasons and provided a spark.
Delano, a pitcher and infielder, has thrown four scoreless innings in two appearances while hitting .320 at the plate. Zoz has come in from Middle Tennesse and pitched out of the bullpen three times. Wereski, who led the Big Ten in WHIP, made two starts, giving up just one earned run.
“It’s not that we had a lot of holes, but we did have some that we needed to kind of fill that void or just improve in certain areas,” Jodie said. “And, we have done that… It’s nice to see guys pick up the slack.”
