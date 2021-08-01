Saltdogs Around the Bases: After missing time because of health protocols, Altmann picks up where he left off

July was the month of Josh Altmann for the American Association.

The Lincoln Saltdogs shortstop was named the league’s batter of the month Sunday afternoon. In 21 games during July, he hit .390 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. He hit the most homers in the league during the month.

“To be honest, I’m not trying to do anything crazy,” Altmann said after hitting two three-run blasts on Saturday against Winnipeg. “It’s just one of those things where things are clicking. Even though I missed those days, I just told myself not to do too much and to try to be on time and put a barrel on the baseball.”

Altmann returned to the field Friday after missing nine games in health and safety protocols. Since his return, he has gone 7-for-14 with seven RBIs, two doubles and two home runs in three games.

This season is turning into one of the best by a Saltdog in club history by Altmann. He's hitting .335 with 18 doubles and 20 home runs. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage is fifth in the league at 1.081. He played every game of the team’s first 55 before his absence.