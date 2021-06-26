Saltdogs Around the Bases: After 14 years, 'icon of Saltdog baseball' Bryan Warner back taking swings with team

Bryan Warner was long the face of Lincoln Saltdogs baseball.
After playing for the franchise from 2001-07, the 46-year-old is back again in a Lincoln uniform 14 years after stepping away from the team.
Warner, who holds 12 Saltdog records, signed a one-day contract with Curt Smith still on the inactive list while he plays for Team Netherlands in the Olympic baseball qualifier tournament in Mexico.
“Me and (Saltdogs president and general manager) Charlie (Meyer) have been talking that it is the 20th anniversary (of Saltdogs baseball)," Warner said Friday. "It's more of just a reflection. I know Curt is messing with the Olympic team right now and there was a spot open.
“Charlie kind of joked about it and I laughed. I was out here with my son (Brandt) just throwing just to be around it. We started joking and (Charlie) was serious and I was like, 'Yeah, why not?' It's a chance for Brandt — he wasn't old enough when I was playing — to see, and obviously it's just a real quick weekend thing. Nothing more than that.”
Warner took batting practice with the Saltdogs ahead of Friday's 3-2 victory against Kansas City, and suited up in a No. 40 uniform.
“It was nice to be around it again from a dugout standpoint and chance for (Brandt) to see it,” Warner said. “That's really what it's about. He loves the game and to watch these guys go after it was pretty cool.”
Warner, who is tied with Smith for career home runs with 90, was available for Saturday's contest against the Monarchs, with a legitimate shot of finding playing time. Warner, though, said that is up to Lincoln manager Brett Jodie.
“These guys are here trying to win something," Warner said. "That's (Jodie's) call. It's not on me. If I'm sitting here cheering these guys on is perfectly fine. Nothing was really planned. Charlie and I kind of just talked about that and thought it was cool. If they need help from a veteran, a little older veteran, so be it.”
Warner finished with a career .326 batting average and holds career Saltdogs records in games played (610), games started (607), at-bats (2,528), runs scored (425), hits (823), RBIs (480), total bases (1,241), intentional walks (31) and sacrifice flies (31).
“It isn't a stunt,” Meyer said. “He probably is the icon of Saltdog baseball. (Warner) was probably one of the first players signed in seven solid years. He's a great icon for this franchise.”
Warner currently works for the University of Nebraska Police as a sergeant.
Quick hits
Kinman sets mark: Saltdogs starter Kyle Kinman (2-1) struck out 10 Kansas City batters in Friday's 3-2 victory to set a new season high for strikeouts. Kinman's previous best was eight against the Monarchs in the season opener. Kinman dropped his earned-run average to 2.82 and now has 45 strikeouts.
Streak expanded: Edgar Corcino improved his hitting streak to nine games Friday with a 2-for-4 performance. Corcino has six doubles, a home run and has collected 16 hits over that stretch.
