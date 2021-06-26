Saltdogs Around the Bases: After 14 years, 'icon of Saltdog baseball' Bryan Warner back taking swings with team

Bryan Warner was long the face of Lincoln Saltdogs baseball.

After playing for the franchise from 2001-07, the 46-year-old is back again in a Lincoln uniform 14 years after stepping away from the team.

Warner, who holds 12 Saltdog records, signed a one-day contract with Curt Smith still on the inactive list while he plays for Team Netherlands in the Olympic baseball qualifier tournament in Mexico.

“Me and (Saltdogs president and general manager) Charlie (Meyer) have been talking that it is the 20th anniversary (of Saltdogs baseball)," Warner said Friday. "It's more of just a reflection. I know Curt is messing with the Olympic team right now and there was a spot open.

“Charlie kind of joked about it and I laughed. I was out here with my son (Brandt) just throwing just to be around it. We started joking and (Charlie) was serious and I was like, 'Yeah, why not?' It's a chance for Brandt — he wasn't old enough when I was playing — to see, and obviously it's just a real quick weekend thing. Nothing more than that.”

Warner took batting practice with the Saltdogs ahead of Friday's 3-2 victory against Kansas City, and suited up in a No. 40 uniform.